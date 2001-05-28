Lauren M. Montgomery, cardiac rehabilitation director of Cardiology Group of Western New York, and Daniel J. Opalka, a project engineer at Outokumpu American Brass, exchanged nuptial vows Sunday at 3 p.m. in Penfield Presbyterian Church, Penfield.

The Rev. Louise N. Armstrong and the Rev. Donald L. Measer of St. Amelia Catholic Church performed their marriage ceremony.

Andrea H. and David G. Montgomery of Rochester are the bride's parents. Mary Lou and Edward Opalka of Goodyear, Ariz., are the parents of the bridegroom.

The bride is a graduate of West Virginia University and received a master's degree in exercise science from University at Buffalo. The bridegroom is a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

A reception was given in Shadow Lake Golf and Racquet Club. The newly married couple will be at home in Williamsville after a trip to Hawaii.