FOOT IN MOUTH?

This letter is in reference to Bucky "Put My Foot in My Mouth" Gleason's article on Mario Lemieux titled "The boss should look in the mirror."

I see what you were trying to do, Bucky, get all those Buffalo fans geared up but you certainly approached it in a poor manner. And remember something Bucky, you're in Buffalo, a loser city. And your Sabres proved that, as have the Bills about every season in the NFL.

I would actually put partial blame on the Sabres losing the series on Bucky. How simple-minded he must be to write an article after Game Five about one of the most respected figures in pro sports when you know it's just going to irritate him. And look what happened, No. 66 scores in Game Six with a minute left.

Enjoy watching the Sabres this weekend. Oh, I'm sorry. Well at least you have a baseball team. Oh, I'm sorry.

DOUG BROGLIE

McLean, VA