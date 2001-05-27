CROSS-BORDER TRAFFIC IS STEADY BUT SLOW

For U.S. motorists traveling across the border into Canada on Saturday and returning home Monday, there was and is expected to be one speed -- slow.

The usual conditions are responsible for the delays -- increased holiday weekend traffic, good weather and, particularly, staffing shortages on the Canadian side.

At the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, backups created 30-minute delays Saturday; at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge in Niagara County, waits were as long as 45 minutes.

Traffic moved at a creep across the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, taking 20 to 30 minutes to enter Canada, according to Niagara Falls Bridge Commission employees, whose labor dispute could create even more delays on Memorial Day.

"We haven't had a new contract since last October and so we will be out picketing on the U.S. side of the bridge Monday afternoon," a toll collector said.

Picketing among the 28 workers represented by Local 832, Civil Service Employees Association, is expected to start at about 1 p.m. Monday.

The Canada-bound lanes of the Whirlpool Rapids Bridge in Niagara Falls are restricted to motorists with special passes that allow for quicker crossings.

Neighbors living near the Peace Bridge say holiday traffic delays are nothing new.

"It's outrageous on holiday weekends. We can't open our windows because of the smog," Richard Totaro of Columbus Park West said Saturday afternoon. "It's unbelievable when the trucks get backed up. We have a symphony of truck horns because the truckers get angry waiting."

He urged bridge officials on both sides of the border "to get their act together."

Jeanette A. Hejna, a Peace Bridge operations supervisors, said all nine toll booths on the U.S. side were open Saturday, but several inspection lanes on the Canadian side of the bridge were closed earlier in the day.

"The delay is due to a lack of Canadian Customs inspectors. They had three inspection lanes open, then they increased it to six, and by noon there were 10 lanes open out of the 12 available lanes, but we're still having 30-minute delays," said Hejna, standing in a sea of cars and trucks funneling their way into tollbooth lanes. "We're doing everything possible to move the traffic."

Jean D'Amelio Swyer, a spokeswoman for the Canada Customs and Revenue Agency, said efforts were being made to clear up the traffic jam.

"Obviously it is a holiday weekend, and we are responding to increased traffic volume by providing the appropriate number of customs officers, and we will monitor the situation throughout the weekend and respond accordingly," she said.

Hejna estimated that about 1,100 vehicles an hour were crossing the bridge into Canada.

In addition to traffic delays, state police were out this weekend enforcing seat belt and drunken driving laws.

"We've got a Buckle Up New York campaign going, and we have patrols out looking for drunk drivers," a state police supervisor said.