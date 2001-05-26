NEARLY ANOTHER NO-NO FOR IN-CONTROL NOMO

Hideo Nomo already has a no-hitter this year, so a one-hitter wasn't a shock. Allowing no walks for the first time this season might have been.

He spiced up his one-hit complete game with a season-high 14 strikeouts and faced just one batter over the minimum as the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 4-0, Friday night.

"I know he had a no-hitter but, to me, that was a much more impressive game," Boston manager Jimy Williams said of Friday's performance.

Shannon Stewart's clean leadoff double to left-center in the fourth was the only hit for a Toronto team that's fourth in the AL in runs. Only one other ball -- Tony Batista's routine fly to left to end the second -- went out of the infield.

Of the other 26 batters, 14 struck out, 11 hit ground outs and one popped out to Nomo (5-3).

The victory put Boston in first place in the AL East, a half-game ahead of New York. The Yankees had taken the spot by beating the Red Sox on Thursday. Toronto fell 2 1/2 games behind.

Nomo spotted his fastball on both sides of the plate, making his other pitches more effective, particularly his forkball.

"I concentrated on only one thing, the catcher and his mitt," Nomo said.

He entered the game tied for the AL lead with 31 walks. But he issued one walk in his previous start and none Friday.

"He just decided he wasn't going to walk any more people," Boston pitching coach Joe Kerrigan said. "He told us that two weeks ago. He decided that so he could pitch more innings."

In his no-hitter in his Red Sox debut April 4, he struck out 11 and walked three against Baltimore. He took a no-hitter into the seventh on April 26 before Minnesota's Torii Hunter led off that inning with a single. In that game, he struck out eight and walked five in seven innings.

Nomo got the support he needed Friday on Carl Everett's run-scoring double in the first off Esteban Loaiza (4-5). Mike Lansing added a three-run double in the eighth.

Twins fall out of first

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mark Mulder and Jason Giambi knocked Minnesota out of first place in the AL Central for the first time this season, as the Oakland Athletics beat the Twins, 4-1.

Mulder (6-2) allowed one run and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings to become the second left-hander to beat the Twins in nine starts.

Giambi had two doubles and a single for the A's, who have won eight of their last nine.

The Twins lost for the fourth time in six games and fell one game behind the Cleveland Indians.

"The race for first is good for the media -- it's a story," the Twins' Denny Hocking said. "Just because you're a game out doesn't change the atmosphere here. There's a lot of teams that would like to be in our shoes."

Jason Isringhausen allowed a solo homer to Corey Koskie in the ninth before getting his ninth save.

Mariners rally past Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Edgar Martinez had four hits and Seattle scored the tying and go-ahead runs on Kansas City throwing errors in the eighth as the Mariners overcome a five-run deficit to beat the Royals, 9-6.

"We all know we're not going to win every game," said Ryan Franklin (3-1), who pitched five innings of four-hit, one-run relief. "But we come to the park thinking we're going to win every game."

The Mariners (34-12) scored two runs in the fourth, two in the seventh and two in the eighth to erase a 6-1 lead the Royals had taken with a six-run third off John Halama.

Around the horn

Jeff Conine came within a homer of the cycle and scored three runs as the Orioles beat the Rangers, 7-6, for their fourth straight win. . . . Ray Durham's three-run double off Todd Jones highlighted a six-run ninth inning that gave the White Sox an 8-4 win over the Tigers. Chicago, which trailed, 4-0, has won two straight after dropping the first eight games on a 12-game road trip. Detroit has lost three in a row. . . . Darin Erstad hit a two-run homer to snap a fifth-inning tie as the Angels drubbed the Devil Rays, 6-4. Erstad's third homer of the year, off Albie Lopez, broke a 2-2 tie. Scott Spiezio, who had a RBI single in the second, added a solo homer in the eighth.