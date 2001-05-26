MANY ARE WORKING TO BEAUTIFY BUFFALO

This is in response to the May 8 letter concerning the city's enforcement of litter laws. I agree that we are all responsible for the city's appearance, and those who violate the laws should be fined.

At the same time, as executive director of Keep Western New York Beautiful, I'd like to point out some positive actions that are taking place to improve the aesthetic quality of Buffalo.

Every spring, nearly 40,000 local volunteers participate in the Great American Cleanup, a national effort to pick up litter, remove graffiti, plant gardens and fix things that are broken in the community. Every fall, we distribute hundreds of thousands of flower bulbs for public plantings.

We work with students to help them develop, at an early age, respect for the homes and schools. And every day, we try to communicate the importance of embracing healthy environmental behavior, such as the three Rs -- reduce, reuse, recycle.

There are so many other powerful initiatives in place. The "Buffalo in Bloom" project plants flowers in a number of public places. The Buffalo Green Fund and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy have planted thousands of trees in our public parks. The Mayor's Neighborhood Matching Fund empowers citizens to plan and implement beautification projects for their neighborhoods.

Our elected officials, as well as a number of private corporations and volunteers, are becoming increasingly aware that beautification is crucial to the social and economic health of our region. We have much more work to do.

JESSICA BRASON

Buffalo