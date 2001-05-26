CLIFFS NOTES ITEM WAS A REAL GEM

Kudos to the editorial writer responsible for the clever piece on Cliffs Notes in the May 12 News. The writer's take on the New York Times obituary was on the money.

I was an Antioch College student at the time these trusty shortcuts first appeared. Then and now a voracious reader, I never made use of them. But several friends later revealed they had Clifton Hillegass to thank for the A and B-plus papers they prepared. Some even went on to read the books in later years, which surely would have tickled him.

AMBERT L. KENNEDY

Medina