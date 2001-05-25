GLAMOUR GIRL GONE

Bonnie Fuller, the editor in chief of Glamour magazine, has resigned after three years on the job, the magazine's parent company announced.

Under Fuller, the magazine departed from the formula that former editor Ruth Whitney had established over a 31-year stewardship, removing a political column, adding horoscopes and using more provocative headlines on the cover.

Cindi Leive, editor in chief of Self magazine, will take over at Glamour and is expected by many to return the magazine to its more traditional roots.

Fuller had been the editor of the women's magazine since 1998 and had a contract with Conde Nast, the magazine's parent, through August. No announcement was made about her plans.