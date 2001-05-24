PAKISTAN REACTS POSITIVELY TO INDIA'S PEACE TALK OFFER

Pakistan responded "in a positive spirit" today to India's offer for peace talks but at the same time denounced India for ending a cease-fire in the Kashmir region.

It was Islamabad's first direct response to New Delhi's surprise offer Wednesday for talks between the bitter rivals.

Pakistan has long said it was willing to hold talks, but India until now insisted that Pakistan must stop cross-border attacks by Islamic militants in Kashmir, a divided Himalayan territory that is a main focus of dispute between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Abdul Sattar criticized India's announcement that it would end its six-month cease-fire against the militants.

The cease-fire's end has "given the Indian forces a carte blanche to continue state terrorism against the Kashmiri people," he told reporters.

Still, he said Pakistan's military ruler, Gen. Pervez Musharraf, "will respond to the Indian prime minister's invitation in a positive spirit."

Japan won't appeal ruling

in favor of leprosy victims

TOKYO (AP) -- Former leprosy patients wept with joy Wednesday after Japan's prime minister unexpectedly said his government will not appeal a court ruling ordering compensation for banishing them from society under a draconian law.

The government of Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi also expressed its regrets for suffering caused by a 1953 law that forced leprosy patients into colonies on small islands or remote mountains and broke apart families.

The thousands of lepers suing the government in various lawsuits are all elderly. Many carry vivid marks of the disease that gnawed away at their muscle tissue, clawing hands, blotching skin and causing the lower lip to swell enormously.

Koizumi's decision lets stand a verdict by the Kumamoto District Court that said the government contravened the constitution and violated human rights by sending leprosy patients to colonies. The court ordered the government to pay $15 million to the 127 plaintiffs.

The Health Ministry repealed the law in 1996 -- decades after it became common medical knowledge that leprosy was easily treatable and not highly contagious.

Clinton finds 'fun'

in N. Ireland protesters

LONDONDERRY, Northern Ireland (AP) -- Returning to the scene of his warmest Irish welcome, former U.S. President Bill Clinton on Wednesday verbally sparred with anti-American protesters as he praised Londonderry for embracing peace.

Clinton, confronting several dozen protesters in an otherwise supportive 3,000-strong crowd, said the city has grown so normal from recent years of peace that it "can even afford political dissent in the audience that has nothing to do with Ireland whatsoever."

"Nobody demonstrates against me anymore. This is fun," he added as the vast bulk of the crowd roared with approval.

Clinton in 1995 became the first U.S. president to visit Londonderry. His interventions helped promote the Good Friday peace accord of 1998.

Polish exhumation of Jews

slain in 1941 approved

WARSAW, Poland (AP) -- Poland's Jewish community has accepted a government decision to exhume the remains of hundreds of Jews massacred by their Polish neighbors and buried in a mass grave in the town of Jedwabne in 1941, Warsaw's rabbi said Wednesday.

Rabbi Michael Schudrich and other Jewish representatives agreed to the exhumations, as long as they are carried out with the participation of rabbis, so that officials investigating the massacre can determine how many people died, the Justice Ministry said.

The government "showed utmost understanding for what Jewish law requires from us," Schudrich said. "We understand their responsibility under Polish law."

The Institute of National Remembrance began its investigation amid revelations that the massacre was carried out by Polish neighbors, not by the Nazis.