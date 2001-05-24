GIUILIANI APPEALS COURT BAN ON VISITS BY HIS GIRLFRIEND

Mayor Rudolph Giuliani is appealing a court order barring his girlfriend, Judith Nathan, from Gracie Mansion.

A hearing on the appeal was scheduled for today in the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court in Manhattan. The move is the latest development in the mayor's acrimonious divorce from Donna Hanover.

Giuliani also reportedly intends to replace Hanover as the official hostess at the mayoral residence. The New York Post said Giuliani would fill the role with a staffer.

In addition to banning Nathan from the mansion, a judge last week gave the mayor and Hanover 30 days to reach an agreement on "when and under what circumstances" their children, Andrew, 15, and Caroline, 11, should meet Nathan.

If there is no agreement, the judge said she will appoint a "law guardian to give the children a voice in this dispute" as well as a "neutral forensic mental health expert to evaluate this family and make recommendations."

Hanover continues to live at Gracie Mansion with Andrew and Caroline.

The mayor uses a guest room.

Garbage shipment rejected

for radioactive kitty litter

BUCHANAN (AP) -- A 20-ton shipment of Westchester County garbage, shipped to Ohio for disposal, was sent back because of what turned out to be two cups of radioactive cat litter.

Now the litter is being held where they know how to handle such stuff -- at the Indian Point nuclear power plant in this Hudson River community just south of Peekskill.

A Con Edison spokesman said experts from the plant had been called in by Karta Corp. of Peekskill, which accepts trash from private and municipal waste haulers. A truckload had been returned from Poland, Ohio, because it set off Geiger counters, and Karta wanted to know what could possibly be radioactive.

The experts traced the radiation to the cat litter, which apparently had been used by a cat that had been treated for thyroid tumors with iodine-131. Such a cat's urine, even a week after treatment, can be slightly radioactive, and owners are supposed to use a special litter that can be flushed rather than thrown away.

The litter will be stored at Indian Point for a few months until it no longer is radioactive and is safe for regular disposal.

Republicans push to lift

gas tax for summer months

ALBANY (AP) -- Republicans in the Assembly on Wednesday said 103,725 people signed petitions supporting their proposal to suspend collections of the state's sales tax on gasoline between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The Republicans, in the minority in the Assembly, said they collected the signatures at gas stations, convenience stores, tourism-related businesses and other locations. The American Automobile Association and the New York Association of Convenience Stores aided in the petition drive May 4-18.

The state charges 4 percent sales tax on motor fuel sales, and most counties add a similar amount.

Assembly Republican leader John Faso of Columbia County said the state should not reap a windfall because of the rising price of fuel, and he also is promoting the suspension of the tax as a way to encourage tourism this summer.

The suspension of the state tax would save motorists $132 million, Faso said.