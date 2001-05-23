PLAN WOULD SET ASIDE CHEAP POWER FOR AREA

A large chunk of cheap electricity from the Niagara Power Project, which exports much of its power to other areas of New York and seven other states, would be kept for use by job-creating companies in Erie and Niagara counties under an energy proposal submitted Tuesday by Democrats who lead the Assembly.

But some Republicans are saying that such a plan could cause more problems than it would solve. In addition, an official with the New York Power Authority said the proposal is built on the incorrect premise that substantially more power can be generated at Niagara.

The proposal would spread 250 megawatts of power created from the Niagara River for local businesses, which would be able to buy the electricity for one-fourth what they might be paying on the existing open market, lawmakers say. The high cost of electricity has been cited as among the top reasons why companies, particularly high energy-using firms such as manufacturers, have fled the region through the years.

The proposal is part of a broader package of bills unveiled by Assembly Democrats to lower the cost of residential and commercial energy in New York, a divisive topic that officials in Albany have been unsuccessfully wrestling with for several years. Included in the proposal are new regulations on the industry -- including a rollback in some residential rates by 25 percent -- at a time when the state is taking some steps, albeit slowly, toward a deregulated environment in the energy industry.

Though several aspects of the Assembly energy proposal appeared dead on arrival at the Capitol, advocates say it will be politically difficult for Gov. George E. Pataki and Senate Republicans not to embrace providing cheaper energy for the state's most economically battered region.

"It's going to be very, very difficult not supporting . . . and enacting this law in this session of the Legislature," said Assemblyman

Brian M. Higgins, D-Buffalo, the hydropower proposal's chief advocate.

The additional power would come from a $293 million upgrade at the 40-year-old Niagara Power Project that Democrats say will lead to additional electricity being generated at the massive power station. But the New York Power Authority, which runs the Niagara generating facility, called the Assembly plan irresponsible because the upgrade would not, they insisted, lead to any additional generating capacity.

"We told them that is factually incorrect. I find it shocking they'd go forward with this," said Mike Petralia, a Power Authority spokesman.

Petralia said the facility's output is tied to the amount of water that goes through the river. "So unless they can make more water go through the dam, we can't increase the output," he said.

He said that the upgrade would allow additional water for generating to come from the nearby Lewiston reservoir during peak capacity times but that this would result in less water being available during other times. He called the Assembly assertion of massive amounts of new energy being created "terribly irresponsible."

Focus is on local economy

The electricity produced from the Niagara hydropower facility is among the nation's cheapest, as well as cleanest, to generate. Under federal law, 10 percent goes to seven customers in seven states because the Niagara River is an international body of water and federal money was used to construct the plant.

The Power Authority said the Assembly proposal would end up forcing some customers somewhere in New York to give up electricity from the plant.

"Somebody would have to lose," Petralia said. "Would they take it away from customers in Erie or Niagara counties? Would they take it from municipalities?"

Currently, the authority said, 37 percent of power generated from the Niagara Power Project goes to Western New York businesses; 40 percent goes to rural and municipal electrical cooperatives, many of which are upstate; and 13 percent goes to residential customers. The remaining 10 percent goes out of state.

To make the Assembly plan work, "they would have to reopen federal law -- or take it away from somebody else," Petralia said.

Higgins said there have been numerous Power Authority documents through the years that describe the purpose of the multimillion-dollar upgrade as generating additional capacity at the Niagara plant. Indeed, one 1998 news release from the authority noted that the upgrade was "designed to boost the capacity" of the plant.

"Now that we want to earmark that for economic-development benefits for Western New York, they, all of a sudden, are saying the power is not available. The question is then: What are they spending the money on?" Higgins said.

Higgins said the first purpose of the plant should be to help Western New York energy users.

"The Power Authority doesn't want to be told what to do with power that's generated there -- I'm simply looking to have them create a greater economic benefit to the area that hosts the plant," Higgins said.

The Assembly proposal would keep an additional 250 megawatts from the Niagara Power Project for companies in Erie and Niagara counties. Higgins said Pataki administration estimates are that for every 1 megawatt of cheaper power, 10 new jobs are created. By way of example, 250 megawatts would be needed to light about 250,000 homes. Companies, obviously, use more power than residences; large users may need far in excess of 20 megawatts to run operations such as manufacturing.

"Seemingly every week another company announces they are relocating or closing, and they cite, whether they manufacture flour or wheel locks, the cost of electricity as undermining their competitive position," Higgins said.

Rising rates cause concern

Advocates of the proposal say cheaper power would help Western New York's economy more than other regions' because of the area's still heavy reliance on manufacturing and other industries that use enormous amounts of electricity.

In addition, the Assembly proposal would steer excess capacity from the Niagara River, as well as a hydro plant in Northern New York along the St. Lawrence River, to companies that are located in Empire Zones, which are special business districts that offer occupants a variety of tax incentives.

Assembly Democrats say their broader energy plan is needed to deal with rising rates -- and prices running 70 percent above the national average -- amid concerns downstate, particularly in New York City, that demand could be running beyond supply as soon as this summer. Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, D-Manhattan, said that despite boasts by the Pataki administration of energy deregulation's leading to lower rates, New York has become mired in an "energy mess."

For the first 200 kilowatt-hours used by residential customers each month -- the minimum used to run a small house in New York -- rates would be cut back by 25 percent under the Assembly proposal. Across New York, that would be worth about $400 million to consumers.

The proposal also includes elimination over several years of a gross-receipts tax on electricity and natural gas; more money for energy conservation programs; a cut in the regulatory review time for rehabilitation proposals by existing power plants if they can show a sharp reduction in emissions; and selection of members of the rate-setting Public Service Commission by voters rather than the governor.

Governor's office skeptical

The Pataki administration said the same Democrats who several years ago advocated a deregulation plan based on one adopted in California -- where an energy crisis is in full swing -- are the ones Tuesday advocating a new energy approach. "We need to take a hard look to ensure that their latest scheme doesn't leave us in the dark with higher bills and a stifled economy," Pataki spokesman Joseph Conway said.

Gavin Donohue, head of a energy producers' group who until recently was a top-ranking Pataki administration official, said the Assembly's price-control plan for energy rates would drive some generating companies from the state.

"They don't need to be in New York. If we put in these disincentives, they will go somewhere else," Donohue said of the Independent Power Producers of New York State, which represents generators that supply 70 percent of the state's energy needs.

Instead of further restrictions, he said, additional steps have to be taken to get more plants up and running, particularly downstate.