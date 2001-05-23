3 MINISTERS PERSUADE MAN NOT TO JUMP OVER FALLS

NIAGARA FALLS -- Three ministers talked a despondent man out of jumping over the American Falls at Prospect Point on Tuesday, said State Park Police Sgt. Al Bielmeier.

The incident began at 7:55 a.m. Police found the man, a city resident in his 30s, sitting at the brink of the cataracts.

Several Park Police officers and Niagara County Crisis Hot Line personnel tried to talk the man back over the fence. After the ministers were called in and spoke with him for some time, the man surrendered to police about 10:30 a.m., Bielmeier said.

Police took the man to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for psychiatric evaluation, Bielmeier said.

Firefighters battle

blaze in old school

TOWN OF NIAGARA -- A fire that broke out shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday caused an estimated $25,000 to $50,000 damage to a vacant building that once housed the Military Road School.

As heavy smoke poured from third-floor windows and roof vents, firefighters kept the blaze contained to the first floor, bringing it under control in about 10 minutes, Niagara County sheriff's deputies said.

Niagara 1 Fire Chief David Slusser said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Repeat offender faces

new drunken-driving charge

A Leroy Avenue man with two driving-while-intoxicated convictions was arrested early Tuesday on drunken driving charges, authorities said.

Michael G. Baugh, 47, of the 100 block of Leroy, was arrested in front of his home at 1:55 a.m. after Northeast District Officers Wendy Quigley and Seretha Stroud noticed him driving with his high-beam headlights on, police said.

Natural causes cited

in truck driver's death

The trucker whose rig crashed in the Village of Alden had died of natural causes, authorities said Tuesday.

Steven A. Helmer, 47, of Castile, was stricken Monday afternoon while traveling west on Route 20. Erie County sheriff's deputies said the dump trailer, owned by Huber and Huber Trucking of Alden, went off the road and hit a house, a tree and a utility pole.

Helmer was pronounced dead in St. Joseph Hospital in Cheektowaga.

Former mayoral aide

found dead, had been shot

The fire-damaged car belonging to Buffalo's latest homicide victim was recovered by police late Tuesday afternoon.

The car was nowhere in sight Tuesday morning, when a passerby discovered the body of Robert Tatu, 42, at the top of an interior staircase leading to his apartment at 504 Elmwood Ave. There were signs of forced entry to the lower door, police said.

Tatu, a former aide in the administration of former Mayor James D. Griffin, had been shot in the upper body, police said.

Capt. Joseph Riga, chief of the Homicide Bureau, said a motive for the slaying has not been determined.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Tatu's car was found in the 500 block of Northampton Street. It was impounded by police.

Neighbors said Tatu worked as a delivery man for a local fast-food restaurant not far from his residence. "He was a very nice person," one neighbor said.

The apartment is situated behind Avenue Pizza and Subs near West Utica Street.