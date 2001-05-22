Phyllis I. Somerhalder, 82, of Attica died unexpectedly Saturday (May 19, 2001) in United Memorial Medical Center, Batavia.

An Attica native, the former Phyllis Harloff was married to George R. Somerhalder, who died in 1989.

A life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Attica Fire Department, Mrs. Somerhalder also was a member of the Attica Historical Society, the Garden Club, Senior Citizens and St. Paul United Methodist Church of Christ and its Women's Fellowship.

She owned and operated the Attica Gift Shop from 1947 to 1958 and was part-owner of Harloff's General Store until 1963. A matron of Wyoming County Sheriff's Department for many years, she also worked in the shoe department of Sibley's department store in Rochester from 1969 to 1977.

Survivors include a son, Gary of Attica; two daughters, Sandra Collins of Cincinnati and Ann Bissonette of Fairfax, Vt.; a brother, William Harloff of Attica; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Paul Church, Washington Street. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.