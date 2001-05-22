NEWS & NOTES

Williamsville South Drama Club presents its Spring Arts Festival, an evening of five one-act, student-directed plays along with monologues and duo scenes by South's Speech and Debate Club, at 7 tonight in the school auditorium, 5950 Main St., Williamsville. Admission is free; the public is invited.

Youths interested in signing up for the Lockport Cable Television Summer Youth Program can do so by calling 434-1733 and asking for Judy Naylor. The camp is in two sessions, July 9 to 26 or Aug. 6 to 23. The cost is $20; a book is recommended for an additional cost of $5.

The University at Buffalo art department will offer a Summer Art Enrichment program for high school students from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday July 16 to Aug. 4; scholarships are available. Registration deadline for program and scholarship is Friday. Cost is $675; late applicants pay $725. High school students are also invited to sign up for workshops in computer graphics, figure drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking and photography. For more information call 645-6878, ext. 1236, or e-mail nathayer@buffalo.edu or visit www.art.buffalo.edu/events.

Mount St. Mary Academy, 3756 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, is offering summer camps and classes for young people: beginning and intermediate dance, girls 12 and up, July 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20. Cost per camp: $50; English skills classes, students entering grades 7 to 11, separate sessions on essay writing, reading comprehension and grammar, July 9 to 27. $60 per class; basketball camp, girls entering grades 5 to 12. July 23-27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost $80, and cheerleading camp, girls entering grades 6 to 12, Aug. 6 to 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost $75. Call 877-1358.

Villa Maria College, 240 Pine Ridge Road, Cheektowaga, will hold a jazz camp for high school musicians July 16 to 27, from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. Faculty includes James Kurzdorfer of Spyro Gyra and Mark Dennis McConnell. Camp will include big band and combo rehearsals, clinics and master classes. For camp brochure and information on fees, call 896-0700.

