Mr. and Mrs. Paul F. "Skip" Hogan Sr. of West Seneca celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception in Roycroft Inn, East Aurora.

Hogan and Patricia A. Leary were married May 5, 1951, in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Buffalo.

He is retired assistant sales manager for Upjohn Co., Buffalo.

The couple has seven children and 18 grandchildren.