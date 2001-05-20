HAYLEY REFUSES TO LIE; DRUNKEN HARRY KNOCKS OUT FRANK

All My Children: Leo confessed to Greenlee that he had scammed Katerina, and Roger was pleased when a devastated Greenlee refused to listen to Leo's protestations of love. After a run-in with Erica, Greenlee decided to focus her energies on starting her own cosmetics company. Brooke and Dixie's pleas got David released from jail so he could try to save Laura's life. Hayley came upon JR and his friends at the boathouse, unaware they were high on pills. JR sped off with Hayley in the car, and it crashed. JR was taken to juvenile hall after Hayley refused to lie about the driver. About to leave the hospital, Hayley was stricken with pain. Coming: Greenlee has a confrontation with Leo.

As the World Turns: Katie's behavior aroused Simon's suspicions, and she told him that she is leaving him for another man. Rose was intrigued by the proposition Damian tempted her with. Jake and Molly got a clue. Chaos erupted as guests delivered wedding presents to Barbara. Barbara and Craig started their walk down the aisle. Lien's secret found its way into Ben's hands. Julia messed with Jack's head and destroyed Carly's prized possession, delivering a strong message. Coming: Someone is threatened with gunfire.

Bold and Beautiful: Eric prevented Morgan from drowning Stephanie in the bathtub. As the police took Morgan away, she pitifully told Ridge that all she wanted was his love. Deacon warned Eric that if Rick doesn't give up Amber and the baby, the Forresters will pay. Eric thought Deacon was bluffing, but Stephanie was concerned. Rick persuaded Amber to have an equally reluctant Brooke as her matron of honor. After Amber turned down Deacon's last plea to come back to him, Deacon arrived at the wedding with Bridget, who told her stunned family that Deacon is her date. Deacon noted Amber's reaction and suggested she go ahead with the wedding. Coming: Sally wants some good in her life.

Days of Our Lives: Questioned by Bo about whether John is the father of her baby, Hope lied and denied it. However, Bo remained suspicious and grilled John about Hope's life as Gina. Stefano revealed to Lexie that Glen will never learn of the DNA match, because he plans to blow up the lab. Rolf and Bart carried out Stefano's orders, as an explosion ripped through Tuscany. Trying to decide whether to make a commitment to Sami, Austin brought her to the diner and was horrified as Sami humiliated Kate. Following a heated argument with Craig, Nancy collapsed, apparently from a heart attack. Jack tried to make Jennifer jealous by having Greta in the house. Coming: Jennifer has a brush with danger.

General Hospital: Nailed by Sonny as the informant, Carly's plea that she acted out of love fell on deaf ears, as Sonny kicked her out of the house. When Carly later disappeared, Bobbie realized that her daughter was gone, and Sonny told her that Roy had instigated the whole situation. Helena offered to save Lucas with an antidote, but in return Tony was forced to save Stavros, whose body had been frozen in a cryonics chamber. Helena was filled with joy when Stavros' heart started beating. Helena reacted to Lucky's announcement that he intends to marry Elizabeth by giving him a special diamond ring resembling the Ice Princess. Coming: Stefan sets a trap.

Guiding Light: Following yet another confrontation with Olivia, Reva realized that she needs to make a choice. Olivia tried to settle things with Josh, as her loyalties were questioned. Richard publicly pointed the finger at his brother after Edmund took Cassie hostage. Edmund's actions prompted Richard to plan a rescue. The heat remained on Claire as Gus continued his investigation. Coming: A difficult choice between duty and family.

One Life to Live: Shocked by what he just witnessed, Max believed that Gabrielle married Asa to get back at him. However, Max's blood boiled when his son Al referred to Asa as "Pa," and he learned that Asa has legally adopted Al. Blair was stunned when a doctor's visit indicated that Todd must be the father of her unborn child. Blair was about to tell Todd, but stayed silent when he presented her with a custody suit, and remained determined to keep her behind bars. Despite Melanie's confession that she killed Colin to end his pain and suffering, Bo was unconvinced of her guilt, and Nora believed that Lindsay was involved in his death. Coming: Gina makes use of Viki's multiple personalities.

Passions: At his meeting with Ivy, Sam showed nothing but contempt for her, but she made a deal that if he can prove that he no longer has feelings for her, she'll convince Grace that they've resolved their past. Sam insisted to Grace that he doesn't care about Ivy, but she reacted as a photo of Ivy, Sam and Ethan fell out of his pocket. Miguel and Charity announced their plans to marry in the summer. Meanwhile, Kay plotted to seduce Miguel and get pregnant. Luis convinced a reluctant Sheridan to attend the engagement party Alistair and Julian are throwing for them. Unaware she was set up, Theresa encouraged Ethan to find out who alerted the tabloid. Coming: Julian gets his impostor ready.

Port Charles: Back in 1973, Frank was unable to prevent Carolyn from being struck and killed by the car. Cookie's drunk father, Harry, knocked out Frank with a bottle before he could disable "Nellie." Lucy and Kevin were on alert when Scott recalled how Rhonda told him she had met a man from the future. Livvie offered to pay back Zach, but he wanted her, not her money. Eve caught Michael leaving food at her door, and she invited him to join her. When Michael left his ring behind, Eve followed him and made a surprising discovery. Coming: Ian faces a difficult decision.

Young and Restless: Tricia admitted lending Ryan's computer to Matt, and recalled Matt accusing her of helping him kill Jordan, a statement that puzzled Paul, Silva and Ryan. Warton realized he made a mistake by joining forces with Matt, but refused to answer whether he had rented a room with Matt in Milwaukee. Malcolm threatened to go to court if Olivia won't allow him to visit with Nate. Furious to learn that Neil has agreed to testify on Malcolm's behalf, Olivia called Michael Baldwin's office for legal help. Sean and Jill decided they wanted to know each other better, and shared a kiss. Following a call from Lynne, Chris realized that Lynne sees Isabella as a threat. Coming: Warton is pressured to help Nick's case.