BAD NEWS, GOOD NEWS

My friends and I were lucky enough to attend Game Seven between Buffalo and Pittsburgh. Unfortunately, since we planned on getting our admission from a scalper, we were unlucky enough to have purchased counterfeit tickets.

If the story ended there, I would have been permanently soured on the city of Buffalo. This was, after all, my first time in your city.

However, when we discovered our tickets were fake, we were provided free tickets to the game by the Sabres.

I wanted to write this letter to express my thanks and gratitude to a great organization and a great city. Every city has its criminals and shady characters, but a lot of cities won't make an effort to show you what they are truly all about.

Thank you to all of the citizens of Buffalo for showing us a great time. I expect to be back for some regular-season games next year, except this time, I'll buy from the box office.

CHRISTOPHER MEYERS

Waterloo, Ontario