STATE DETAILS FALLS DEVELOPMENT ZONE

State government's newly created Niagara Falls development corporation Thursday outlined its target zone, including virtually all of the sleepy downtown area inside its border.

Less than six months after Gov. George E. Pataki announced that revitalizing Niagara Falls' tourism development was a priority, Empire State Development Corp. Chairman Charles Gargano said that a major step had already been taken.

"Today, we advance our efforts to promote private-sector investment in one of the world's premier tourist destinations by specifically defining our area of interest," said Gargano, who also serves as USA Niagara Development Corp.'s chairman of the board.

The fast-track approach will continue with invitations to developers and others to suggest uses and projects for parcels within the zone, Gargano said.

The feedback that USA Niagara receives will help focus the corporation's formal request for proposals, expected to be issued by the end of the year.

Gargano acknowledged the "false starts and dead-end projects this city has endured" and repeated that the state is moving forward with all deliberate speed. "I can assure you," he said, "that Gov. Pataki has no intention of starting something we can't finish."

After legislative and city approval, the area should become an Empire Zone, one of New York State's designated development areas, Gargano said. When it is completed, developers and other businesses should be able to take advantage of property tax breaks and sales tax credits for projects built in the zone.

The zone includes most of Niagara Falls' significant vacant downtown land. It also includes the properties of developers whose inaction or inability to develop has drawn criticism from city officials and residents.

Notable among them would be Rainbow Centre Factory Outlet Mall, run by Baltimore developer David Cordish since the early 1980s, empty and lifeless now but for an Off-Track Betting parlor tucked away on the second floor.

Also included are the former Niagara Splash water park, the former Turtle museum and other key parcels controlled by Manhattan real estate billionaire Howard Milstein's Niagara Redevelopment Corp.

USA Niagara Development Corp. will also have the power to take over properties within the zone, if it's for a project that's deemed to be in the public interest. Gargano cautioned that the corporation would go through the request-for-proposals stage before considering such an option. Typically, such condemnation proceedings drag on for years in court before a judge determines the fair market value of the parcel, the sum paid to the previous owner.

The zone's boundary runs from Quay Street at the Robert Moses Parkway, westward along the park boundary to the Rainbow Bridge plaza, east on Niagara Street to Rainbow Boulevard North, north to Main Street, including the Howard Johnson's hotel parcel, east on Main Street to Third Street, south on Third Street, including both sides of the street to Niagara Street, and east on Niagara Street to Quay.