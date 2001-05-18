Florence C. Knox, 75, a retired home care aide, died Tuesday (May 15, 2001) in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a long illness.

Born in Chattanooga, Tenn., she came to the Buffalo area in 1948 and worked as a personal care aide.

She enjoyed reading, cooking and walking.

Surviving are a son, Lonnie Woods of Buffalo; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in United Memorial Funeral Home, 3272 Bailey Ave., after a wake at 10. Burial will be in Forest Lawn.