Marion K. Nemeth, 83, of New Port Richey, Fla., a former Buffalo-area resident, died May 3, 2001, in Englewood (Fla.) Community Hospital after a brief illness.

Born Marion Siwek in Braddock, Pa., she was one of seven children. She came to Buffalo with her family as a child, grew up in Black Rock and attended Assumption School.

She and John G. Nemeth, an aircraft factory worker, were married in 1939. He died in the mid-1980s.

She moved from the Town of Tonawanda to Florida in 1979. In New Port Richey, she became an aide for transportation services for the school district, working with disabled children. She retired in 1999.

She was a former member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda.

Surviving are a son, Dr. Lawrence J. of Buffalo; a daughter, Karen L. of Buffalo; and two sisters, Elenore Kovach of Derby and Florence Bloomfield of North Tonawanda.

A memorial service will be held in June in New Port Richey. Burial was in Trinity Memorial Gardens, New Port Richey.

