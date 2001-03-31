LAKE ERIE ICE COVERAGE DELAYS REMOVAL OF BOOM

With more than 60 percent of eastern Lake Erie remaining covered under a blanket of ice and snow thanks to the second-snowiest winter on record, the Lake Erie-Niagara River ice boom will remain intact beyond today's normal date of removal.

The International Joint Commission's International Niagara Board of Control made the determination Friday after finding that about 1,220 square miles of the eastern portion of the lake between Long Point, Ont., and Erie, Pa., still remain covered by ice.

That's about five times more than the maximum 250 square miles of ice that can be on the lake April 1 and still allow for the removal of the boom to begin, under the International Joint Commission Order of Approval.

The board of control also takes into account other factors such as the quality of ice, and ice buildup in the river above and below Niagara Falls or the lower Niagara River. At present, an ice bridge also remains in the Maid of the Mist pool just below Niagara Falls.

Officials said they intend to conduct additional reconnaissance flights to monitor ice conditions and determine when the ice boom opening can begin.

The boom, which has been put out on the lake since 1964, is designed to reduce ice flow into the Niagara River and the hydropower intakes near Niagara Falls. It consists of 22 steel cylinders, each 30 feet long and 30 inches in diameter.

The earliest the boom was opened came in 1998, when it was removed March 5, almost a full month ahead of schedule. The latest removal was May 3, 1971. Last year, it was taken out on March 23.

Despite the boom's tardy opening, officials at the National Weather Service say not to worry -- with the possible exception of a cooler immediate lakeshore, there won't be any significant effect on the region's spring climate.