HUNGER DRIVES THE HORDES

Dear Miss Manners: At our retirement home, many people only show up when refreshments are served, and the behavior is wild.

Some people stand in line and talk -- won't move along -- and fill their plates to almost overflowing, then take it home.

At a holiday party, it was disgusting, with people piling up chicken wings, Swedish meat balls, salads, cheese, other finger foods. It's gotten so bad that now only cookies and drinks are served. At the happy hour, the director announced that this is not your supper, it is only a snack.

We have a great restaurant and some are able to cook in their own rooms, but with some people, a free meal or food is the only attraction.

Gentle Reader: Miss Manners advises you to stay away from cruises. When the midnight buffet opens, so many people who have spent the day eating breakfast, pool snacks, elevenses, lunch, tea, cocktail food and dinner make a rush for it that the ship nearly tilts over.

Free food -- that is to say, food that is paid for indirectly, not by the chicken wing -- seems to have that effect on some people. Miss Manners doesn't care for it, but has one word of advice to the director: trays.

It is true that if food is passed, rather than put out, people will move faster around the room than they might otherwise have done. Still, the result will be more sociable than if everyone is planted in front of a buffet table.

A pesky bar-fly

Dear Miss Manners: When I left my place of employment where I had worked as a bartender for 4 1/2 years, one of my customers graciously offered to throw me a "going away party." Although I really didn't want to make a big fuss, I finally agreed because I figured it would be fun. It was a very nice party, with co-workers and a limited group of customers and a good time was had by all.

I was gone for six weeks, working another job, but it wasn't working out, so I returned to my former place of employment. Now the customer who threw me the party keeps saying I owe him, or that I should pay him back for the party because I have returned to work.

At first I thought he was joking, but he keeps complaining to other customers about it, stating that I should pay him back. I am getting really frustrated over the whole situation; I've been back at work for a month now, and he's still talking about it.

What should I do? Do I need to reimburse him for the money he spent on my party?

Gentle Reader: Granted that the insinuation that you made a professional misstep to swindle your customer out of a party is ungracious even by bar-fly standards, one does not hold one's customers as accountable as one's friends. You didn't choose him as a friend and you even resisted his now-defunct hospitality.

You can, therefore, afford to placate him, which Miss Manners imagines requires more deference than money. A round of drinks on the house (presuming you have that leeway, or that you will compensate your employer) should do it if you accompany this by the public announcement that he's great and you want to honor him.

