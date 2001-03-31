BUT WILL YOU STILL LOVE THAT NAME IN THE MORNING?

Some wines are named after the winery that made them and the grape they used. Some wines are named after the village they're made in. And some wines are named after a long night of drinking. Here's a look at some of the world's more creatively named wines.

Quady Starboard -- Andrew Quady is one of California's finest producers of dessert wine. He uses traditional Portuguese varietals to create a port-style wine in a softer, more fruit-forward style. But since the term "Port" is properly used only for wines that originate in Portugal and the left side of a boat, he uses the euphemism "Starboard" on his label. Perhaps someday he'll make his own version of Mercurey, the classic French pinot noir named after its town of origin in Burgundy. The name he chooses may let us know what planet he's from.

Walter S. White -- Walter S. Taylor gets the lifetime achievement award for creative names, with his original artwork on the labels to match. It's hard to pick a favorite among such classics as Meat Market Red, Space Shuttle White, Love Goat Blush and the Thunder Road line of wines dedicated to the winery's passion for auto racing (inspired by their proximity to the racetrack at Watkins Glen). But it all started with the Walter S. label, which featured a large black rectangle where you would expect the name "Taylor" to follow. Walter was the independent maverick of the family that owned Taylor Winery, and when they sold it to Coca-Cola, Taylor was sued by Coke to prevent him from using his name on his wines. It's the reason he started doing offbeat labels. And the reason he gives away free Pepsi at the winery.

Marilyn Merlot -- A home winemaker in St. Helena, Calif., Bob Holder made this for his friends in 1983. Realizing the commercial potential, he formed a winery and obtained the rights to the name (and the photos on the labels) from the estate of Marilyn Monroe. The line now includes a Beaujolais Nouveau-styled young merlot called Norma Jeane. Expect fans of "Dark Angel" and Spanish wine to demand a release of Jessica Albarino.

Jermann "Where Dreams Have No End" -- and copywriters have no editors. Silvio Jermann is an unconventional winemaker from Italy's Friuli district. Like many winemakers of his generation, he makes wines that don't follow the regulations set up by the Italian government to preserve the traditional styles of each region. "Dreams" is one of the finest chardonnays from a country not noted for producing it -- a wine created to be easy-drinking and food-friendly. Jermann says the name was inspired by a U2 song (come to think of it, wasn't the video for "Where the Streets Have no Name" shot on the roof of a liquor store?). In recent vintages, he's changed the name to "Were Dreams, now it is just wine!" It's rumored Jermann will switch from corks to plastic bottle stoppers, inspired by another U2 song, "Even Better Than the Real Thing."

Evolution #9 -- Sokol Blosser produces this handcrafted blend of nine different grapes, creating a food-friendly white wine that's perfect with the hard-to-match flavors of Asian food, such as ginger, cilantro, chile peppers, mint and wasabi. And presumably glass onions and Savoy truffles. They've shortened the name to Evolution, avoiding any possible copyright infringement but making it increasingly less likely they'll ever bottle a tribute to Oregon's difficult 1997 vintage, "While My Pinot Noir Gently Weeps."

