SHORT ORDERS

Dining for dollars

Here's an excuse to overindulge: Help the restoration effort under way in Shea's Performing Arts Center by attending the Sixth Annual Shea's Fine Food and Wine Festival, happening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Shea's Grand Lobby. Area wineries will be on hand to share their finest vintages. Also on the menu: delicacies from an impressive lineup of Buffalo area restaurants, including Cameo's, Carmine's, Desiderio's, Fritz Bistro, Giacobbi's Trattoria, Harry's, Lebro's, Lou-retta's Custom Chocolates, Marotto's, Montana Mills, Park Avenue Grille, the Park Lane, Riverside Inn and Tandoori's. Admission ($30 in advance, $25 at the door, if available) includes a keepsake tray and wine glass. For more information, call 852-5000.

From the grounds up

Java Temple in Allentown will be reopening by April 14 as the Cafe at 59 Allen - Cafe 59, for short. When we caught up with the new owner, Leon Rung, he was in the midst of remodeling. "All the windows will be wide open. You'll be able to see out," he said. "There'll be a counter with stools so you can sit there and see what's going on on Allen Street." Rung, 41, is new to the food business, and excited about it. He used to work for Ingram Micro and got the coffee idea, oddly enough, from something his boss said during the exit interview. Cafe 59 will be serving coffee and desserts daily from 7 a.m. to midnight.

The big picture

So vivid, so inspiring, is a tour of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery that there's only one thing that can possibly follow it: a fine wine. Which brings us to a special tour, dinner and Beckmen wine tasting in the gallery Thursday. The fun goes from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and the cost is $65 per person. Pre-tour hors d'oeuvres include mushroom profiteroles and caramelized onions and blue cheese tarts. The elaborate post-tour dinner in the Garden Restaurant includes a tiger shrimp appetizer and spinach salad followed by grilled filet mignon with bordelaise sauce. The night of decadence winds up with a French apple tart. Different Beckmen wines accompany every course. For info or reservations, call 270-8223.