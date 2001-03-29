SHELL GAME

TWO ARTISTS

WHAT: Isabelle Pellissier and Catherine Schuman Miller

WHEN: Through April 21

WHERE: Buffalo Arts Studios, 2495 Main St., Suite 500

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: 833-4450

Buffalo Arts Studio has mounted a nice show of two artists whose work uses the age-old artistic concept of "repetition of motif." In being confined to very specific icons, shapes or ideas, the pieces no longer become about merely those foundation icons. Interestingly one artist has an underlying theme that could be developed to say more and the other would do well to lose her conceptual theme and leave only color and form to speak.

Nevertheless, Catherine Schuman Miller and Isabelle Pellissier have good work worth seeing.

Schuman Miller uses only one motif in her show of oil paintings: turtles. Groups of these very abstract turtle shapes, red, orange and magenta, swim in seas of purple, green and blue.

The effect is a simple study in color: how do warm colors react next to cool colors, pure colors next to muddy ones? When the figures are hot and the background clear blue green, they leap off the canvas. In one painting with less contrast between turtles and water, only one turtle is the color of sea green. Suddenly it no longer exists as a turtle, but as a porthole, a negative shape through which we see water.

These turtles - really simple cut-out shapes with recognizable heads, limbs, tails and torsos - dive into and out of their picture planes, round in circles and out of their frames. They are symbols of sentient beings, evoking the Native American creation tale in which the turtle is earth mother.

Pure line and form are used to show personality and direction, color and size to evoke dimension and mood. These are all valuable topics for painters, but in some way also limit an artist to a visual discussion that's been heard from modern artists for years, starting with Matisse's cutouts, and including Keith Haring's faceless cartoon guys. There is more these turtles do, but we don't see it here.

Schuman Miller additionally has a small series of India ink drawings on mylar, an apt medium with the translucence of water, that suggest a new train of thought.

Isabelle Pellissier also works with motifs, but a slightly wider range of them, and in both painting and sculpture. Some of the same explorations are evident in her work: how do colors react in combination to change the mood of piece?

In three series of paintings on postcards, the artist changes the sky, the earth, the objects in a sort of exterior decorating experiment. One is reminded of wallpaper books that show the same design in varying hues.

With a lovely painterly style, Pellissier obliterates most of the actual postcards but keeps their content, turning commercial composition into beautiful shades and shapes that, when hung one after the other, become a comment on color and relationship of form.

One series, "Buffalo 00," was once a pile of waterfront postcards, and Pellissier has used a particularly local palette (especially apropos at the end of a long winter) of grays, blues and brick reds.

In contrast, her more extensive series called "Chama," depicting a few similar views of the Rio Chama at the Grand Canyon, have a completely different palette. Desert colors show a light less diffused and earth made more of baked sand and clay. Peaking through are vestiges of the original postcards over which the artist painted, hardly noticeable except from quite close.

The reuse of postcards is an interesting affectation, calling to mind a tradition of using found objects and recycling everyday things. In this show however, that commentary is dwarfed by Pellissier's pure painting skill. The paint-by-number effect of the postcard is too clever and conceptual, with cheesy photography peeking out from underneath like bad petticoats. The value of this commentary doesn't match the visual pleasure of the painter's subtle reinvention from piece to piece.

Pellissier sculptures also use a repetition of motif in each steel piece to express movement and form. A small grouping of simplified palm trees contrast with another piece, the same palms 10 times bigger. "A Bed of Roses" has one long-stemmed steel rose growing out of each square of a game board. A flock of birds on steel tethers look like tall grass blown over by the wind.

These pieces have almost more in common with Schuman Miller's paintings than Pellissier's little postcards, and from a curatorial point of view tie the two artist's work together successfully.