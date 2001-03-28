Timothy J. McVeigh says he alone blew up the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people and injuring 500 others in the worst terrorist attack on American soil, because he wanted to avenge the deaths federal agents caused at Ruby Ridge and Waco.

McVeigh says he has no remorse for the Oklahoma killings, except for the children who died at a day care center in the Murrah Building, according to two Buffalo News reporters who interviewed McVeigh for more than 80 hours in prison.

And that limited remorse, reporters Lou Michel and Dan Herbeck say in a broadcast tonight on ABC's "PrimeTime Thursday," was only because McVeigh knew killing and maiming children was disastrous public relations.

Children's deaths were "collateral damage" in the military jargon the decorated Persian Gulf War army veteran used.

"I recognized beforehand that someone might be . . . bringing their kid to work," Diane Sawyer quotes McVeigh from Michel and Herbeck's forthcoming book "American Terrorist: Timothy McVeigh & the Oklahoma City Bombing." Excerpts from the book, which will be released Tuesday, start in The News on Sunday.

"However, if I had known there was an entire day care center," McVeigh told Michel and Herbeck, "it might have given me pause to switch targets. That's a lot of collateral damage."

The book, published by Regan Books/HarperCollins, marks the only time McVeigh has publicly spoken about the April 19, 1995, bombing. McVeigh had no editorial control over the book and has not read it.

He timed the bombing to coincide with the anniversary of the federal raid two years before on Branch Davidian religious extremists in their Waco, Texas, compound, when 80 people died.

It is not a pretty story the Pendleton native tells through Michel and Herbeck in their interview by Sawyer on tonight's broadcast.

It's the tale of a student smart enough to win a Regents scholarship at Starpoint High School who goes from one dead-end job to another before joining the Army at age 20.

It's the tale of a skinny kid picked on by school bullies -- they called him "Chicken McVeigh" and "Noodle McVeigh" and once stuck his head in a school toilet -- who later came to see the government as the ultimate bully.

And it's the tale of a impressionable young man who, after washing out of Army Special Forces training and never realizing his dream to become a Green Beret, becomes infatuated with militia groups, watches television coverage of the Waco siege with tears in his eyes and concocts a plan to exact revenge.

Nor is it made any prettier by tonight's television footage of bloody victims streaming out of the Murrah Building, or what remained of it after McVeigh's 7,000 pounds of explosives crammed into a yellow Ryder rental truck blew out the guts of the nine-story building. (McVeigh maintains his bomb contained a ton more explosives than authorities estimate.)

As horrific as it was, McVeigh wanted the damage to be worse.

"Damn, I didn't knock the building down," McVeigh told Michel of first seeing the ruined building shell on television. "I didn't take it down."

McVeigh wrote a separate letter this week to The Buffalo News, explaining why he is telling his story.

"For six years, I have listened to various lies, attacks, distortions and other assorted inaccuracies," McVeigh wrote. "It is time to set the record straight."

He also told The News he doesn't see himself as a martyr but is amused by those who worry that his scheduled May 16 execution will make him one.

"I cannot help but see the irony in the published reports of concern over my 'martyrdom,' " McVeigh wrote. "Those concerned over such a label are the very ones bringing attention to the issue!"

And he said how history judges him depends on who writes the history.

"As a matter of perspective," McVeigh wrote The News, "one man's 'terrorist' is another man's 'freedom fighter.' "

Tonight's broadcast includes highlights from the 448-page book and interviews with Michel and Herbeck, McVeigh's court-appointed psychiatrist John Smith, and FBI agents, victims and a young father who nearly became McVeigh's first victim when he came upon the bomb-making in a remote Kansas state park.

And it includes Sawyer asking the two authors if McVeigh isn't using them, isn't using "PrimeTime" to advance his agenda.

"If we hadn't spoken with Timothy McVeigh," Michel said, "if he had taken his secrets to the grave, it would have left a gaping hole in the American consciousness, you know, not unlike the Kennedy assassination."

Key points in the plot

McVeigh's version, in tonight's broadcast, makes these points:

There was no John Doe No. 2, the long-rumored accomplice.

McVeigh describes himself as the bombing's architect and says he drove the Ryder truck alone to the site and detonated the bombs. No foreign terrorists, no militias were involved.

"Because, the truth is, I blew up the Murrah Building, and isn't it kind of scary that one man could reap this kind of hell?"

McVeigh's co-defendant, his former Army buddy Terry Nichols, played a major, if later reluctant, role.

McVeigh's former lawyer, Stephen Jones, said last weekend that Michel and Herbeck's book would try to exonerate Nichols -- already sentenced to life in federal prison and awaiting trial in Oklahoma that could put him to death -- and said he would testify to the contrary if subpoenaed.

In tonight's broadcast, McVeigh describes how Nichols helped load the explosives and helped mix the fertilizer bombs, though McVeigh said he had to threaten Nichols when Nichols began getting cold feet.

McVeigh is not deranged or mentally ill.

His psychiatrist, Smith, made the diagnosis but concluded that McVeigh was living in a comic-book world of superheroes, becoming the champion who would take revenge on his real-life bullies. He described McVeigh as childlike, immature.

McVeigh rejected assassinating elected officials before settling on bombing a federal building.

Looking for photo ops

He said he chose the Murrah Building because it would result in many casualties, had a lot of glass that would increase the damage -- like an eggshell, he said -- and had what he considered a good location for later television broadcasts around the world.

"So he was looking for the camera angle?" Sawyer asked the authors.

"He was looking for photo ops," Michel replied.

In interview after interview with McVeigh, Michel and Herbeck said, he often became emotional about different things but never about the bombing victims and their families.

"I understand what they felt in Oklahoma City," Michel said McVeigh told them. "I have no sympathy for them."

"Did you ask about those limp . . . children?" Sawyer asked the two reporters. Nineteen children were killed in the blast.

"He remained steadfast and firm that it was collateral damage, always stressing that he would have picked another site, but he showed no remorse or tears for them," Michel said.

Herbeck told of the time that McVeigh's eyes welled with tears as he told how he once killed a gopher in a field.

"He was genuinely moved by that," Herbeck said. "He really hated that.

"And I know it's so hard to contrast that with the fact that, over the course of over 75 hours of interviews, he has never expressed one ounce of remorse for the Oklahoma City bombing," Herbeck said.

McVeigh used the phrase "dirty for dirty," from a song by the rock group Bad Company, to tell the authors what he felt about the bombing.

"What the U.S. government did at Waco and Ruby Ridge was dirty," McVeigh said. "And I gave dirty back to them at Oklahoma City."

At Ruby Ridge, Idaho, federal agents killed the wife and son of white separatist Randy Weaver during a standoff in 1992.

The victims speak

McVeigh gets no sympathy on tonight's broadcast from Jim and Claudia Denny, whose daughter Rebecca, 2 at the time, and son Brandon, 3, were seriously injured in the explosion.

Rebecca seems to have recovered fully -- fragments of McVeigh's plastic barrels were embedded in her cheek -- but will carry the memories of that day forever.

"I remember people screaming and saying their child was in there and they wanted to go save them but it was a bad choice," said Rebecca, now a cute 8-year-old redhead.

Her brother Brandon wasn't so lucky. He was in a coma for four days, had to learn to walk and talk again, and still looks as if he's having physical problems.

McVeigh told the authors he never saw a day care center in the building on the four scouting trips he made. Smith, his psychiatrist, said McVeigh told him he saw a crib in a window but said it was too late to change his plans.

McVeigh now says he made that story up to see if his psychiatrist was leaking information to the media.

"Tim McVeigh is a liar," Rebecca and Brandon's father, Jim Denny, says on tonight's broadcast. "He killed 168 people and ruined the lives of thousands, so what's a little lie?"

ABC correspondent Charles Gibson traced McVeigh's route to the bomb site, describing how McVeigh told the authors that he and Nichols used a bathroom scale to measure the right combinations of fertilizer and racing fuel.

As the two conspirators filled barrel after barrel, arranging them in an inverted "J" so they would do the most damage, a father and his son drove into the deserted park to launch their boat.

Richard Wahl, the father at that park, told Gibson that he had an eerie feeling when he saw the truck and thought about leaving.

McVeigh told the authors he was watching Wahl the whole time.

"McVeigh was in lock-down mode at this point," said Herbeck, using one of McVeigh's military terms. "He would have taken the fisherman, Richard Wahl, and put his body in the back of the truck to dispose of it when the bomb went off a day later."

And McVeigh would have kidnapped the little boy and left him in a hotel room, the authors said.

Instead, Wahl and his son put their boat in and went fishing, never realizing how close they had come to disaster.

Gibson asked him how he feels now, knowing that.

"The chill, you know, right up your back, the little hairs, the sinking gut feeling of just terror, fright," Wahl replied.

The bombing

McVeigh and Nichols continued mixing the chemicals and sealed the barrels, McVeigh said, then Nichols drove home and McVeigh headed for Oklahoma City.

As he approached the Murrah Building, McVeigh told Herbeck, he used a cigarette lighter to ignite a five-minute detonator. A few minutes later, he lighted a second, two-minute detonator.

He hadn't planned on getting stuck at a red light.

"And the cab is filling up with smoke; he rolls down the window a little bit because he can hardly see," said Herbeck.

"I swear to God, it was thelongest stoplight of my life," Sawyer quotes McVeigh as saying to the reporters.

McVeigh said he pulled the rental truck to the front of the building, put on a pair of earplugs, locked the truck and jogged away.

McVeigh said he was a block away, thinking that something had gone wrong, and considering going back and using his .45-caliber Glock to detonate the explosives, killing himself in the process, when he heard the bomb go off.

The spot where the truck was parked became a crater 20 feet wide and 8 feet deep.

There was no television footage of the bomb going off, but ABC uses a tape recording made during a meeting of a government agency in an adjoining building.

"The blast went off," Sawyer quotes McVeigh as saying in the book. "I felt the concussion in the air and at my feet. I looked around, and here comes this wall, falling down on me. I stepped back and to the side. Part of the wall hit my leg."

McVeigh and a deliveryman experienced the same wave and locked eyes.

"I thought that was us blowing up," the man tells McVeigh.

"Yeah," McVeigh answers. "Me too."

Little thought for escape

McVeigh did not show as much thought in his escape as in the bombing. His car didn't have a license plate, and he was pulled over by a state trooper for speeding. He was found carrying a concealed weapon, the Glock, under his windbreaker.

But Michel said McVeigh always knew he would be caught. He registered for the motel room several nights before in his own name. He parked the Ryder truck right outside.

"He said he wanted the suicide-by-cop deluxe package," Michel said, explaining to Sawyer how McVeigh always thought he would be executed, what McVeigh called government-assisted suicide.

The broadcast -- mixing footage of a sweet-faced young boy growing up in Niagara County; an interview with a local woman, Andrea Peters, who said she still thinks of him as a friend; the bloodied victims; and the disillusioned young man with the burr haircut being led away by federal agents in an orange prison jumpsuit -- is jarring.

Herbeck said all the sweetness and light go out of McVeigh's eyes when the government comes up.

"He starts to talk about the federal government, and there's a strange light that comes into his eyes," Herbeck tells Sawyer. "It's a look that'll chill you to the bone, and when you see that look in his eyes, when he's talking about the federal government -- that's when you say to yourself, now I understand. This is the man who blew up the Murrah Building in Oklahoma City."