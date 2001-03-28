JONES SAYS AGING BRAVES STILL FEELING CHIPPER

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Third baseman Chipper Jones admits he's heard the rumblings. The Atlanta Braves' vaunted pitching staff is getting older and breaking down. Injuries have dogged the team all spring. Maybe an end to an era is at hand.

After all, it was the Mets - and not the Braves - in the World Series last October. And the Cardinals seem to be everybody's pick this month in Florida. The Braves, a group many national experts have long dubbed "the Buffalo Bills of baseball" because of their postseason failures, haven't dealt with this many question marks in a long time.

"That's a slap in the face," Jones said of the label this week at Disney's Wide World of Sports, Atlanta's spring home. "Unless you walk in our shoes, you don't know how hard it is to do what we've done over a 10-year period. Hey, we've won one more World Series in that time than about 25 other teams, for starters. Certainly no one in here hangs their head over what we've accomplished."

Here's a quick refresher on the Atlanta dynasty:

The Braves have won nine straight division titles, three in the NL West and six in the NL East. (They were second to Montreal in the East when the 1994 strike ended the season). The '97 Marlins and 2000 Mets made the World Series as a wild card, with the Braves finishing ahead of both of them in the NL East.

The Braves have played in five of the last nine World Series. The problem is that they've won one, their six-game triumph over Cleveland in 1995. They lost to Minnesota in 1991, Toronto in 1992 and the Yankees in 1996 and 1999.

Atlanta played in all eight National League Championship Series from 1991-99, winning five and losing three (1993 to Philadelphia, 1997 to Florida and 1998 to San Diego).

The low point of the run came last year, when the Braves were swept out of the NL Division Series in three games by St. Louis.

Last October's collapse actually began on the first day of the month in the final regular season game. The Braves led Colorado, 5-3, going to the top of the ninth and a win would have clinched home-field advantage for the first two games of the division series. But Jones made an error on a routine ground ball and the floodgates opened for a seven-run Rockies rally.

Atlanta thus had to start the playoffs in St. Louis and never won a game, giving up 24 runs in the three losses.

"Most everybody has put last year on the backburner," Jones said. "I didn't spend too much time dwelling on it. One thing you learn to do in this game is to put stuff in the rear-view mirror.

"Last year was a bitter pill to swallow but maybe it was a good one. A lot more guys came in hungry, ready to work and willing to work harder than maybe they have in the past."

Jones admits he falls into that category. Even though he hit .311 with a career-high 111 RBIs (joining Pittsburgh legend Pie Traynor as the only third basemen in history to post five straight 100-RBI seasons), Jones struggled in the field. He made 25 errors, equaling his career high set in his rookie season of 1995.

"I know having had a couple conversations with (general manager) John Schuerholz, this is the offseason he's corresponded with his players the most," Jones said. "It's because people care and we're anxious to come back and try to atone for last year."

The spring of atonement has been a difficult one. Pitcher John Smoltz missed all of last year after elbow surgery and will start this season on the disabled list as well. Pitcher Kevin Millwood slumped to 10-13 last year after compiling a 35-15 mark in 1998 and '99. Observers fear Millwood is hiding some sort of injury because his ERA this spring is 15.07.

There's more. Catcher Javy Lopez will also open on the DL due to a broken finger and the team's other catcher, Eddie Perez, will miss the entire season due to shoulder surgery. Jones missed 10 days with a jammed thumb this spring and didn't return until Tuesday's game against St. Louis at Disney. Through Tuesday, he was 5 for 29 this spring but did not have any errors.

Jones had an RBI double in his first at-bat, easing fears the thumb may put him on the shelf for the start of the season as well.

"I was able to swing hard and not think about it," he said. "I went out there and I was aggressive and hit a couple balls hard. I hit a lot of balls better than I thought after a week off.

"I was a little nervous and I had trouble sleeping because I knew today was D-Day. I knew that if I hurt it again or there was pain, I was looking at missing time during the season."

Jones is philosophical about the injuries, noting it's easier to go through them now than in October. Journeyman Paul Bako and ex-Bison Jesse Levis are set to do the catching until Lopez returns.

"We went all year without Smoltzie last year and we're used to it," he said. "But just knowing he'll be there for us even sporadically is good. He can be a big factor come stretch time."

Jones said he has few regrets about Atlanta's postseason near-misses. The exception is the '96 World Series against the Yankees, when Atlanta won the first two games in New York, then got swept in the next four.

"We keep it all in perspective," he said. "We know if we keep going back, keep going back, keep going back, we're going to get another one. . . . It's hard to keep a dynasty together unless you go out and spend $100 million. We've been able to do it even though we've had a lot of different players in here.

"Just like the Bills, probably 10 or 20 years down the road people are going to say, "Man, now I see what kind of a run that was and how many games they won over that 10-year period.' Then we will really get some respect."