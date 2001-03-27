SPORTS TODAY

Wright has homecoming at Villanova

Jay Wright's first stint at Villanova came as an assistant coach just a few years after the Wildcats' stunning 1985 NCAA Tournament championship.

Wright, introduced as Villanova's coach Tuesday, hopes to return the Wildcats to those heights.

"I think what fans are going to have to expect is a team that's going to play with great passion, a team that's going to play with great pride," Wright said.

Wright, who led Hofstra into the last two NCAA Tournaments, said he's thankful to be back in Philadelphia. The suburban Philly native grew up watching Big 5 basketball and was at Villanova from 1987-92.

"This is just amazing. I really feel like I'm home," said Wright, choking up. "Once you're touched by the Villanova family, it sticks with you forever."

Wright, 39, replaces his friend Steve Lappas, who resigned unexpectedly Saturday after nine years at Villanova to become coach at Massachusetts.

Canisius to give extension to McDonald

Canisius College men's basketball coach Mike MacDonald is expected to sign a contract extension through the year 2006, sources told The News today.

MacDonald, 34, guided the Golden Griffins to a 20-11 record and a berth in the MAAC championship game this past season. He has a 58-57 record in five seasons as head man. He had spent nine years as a Canisius assistant under John Beilein and Marty Marbach.

MacDonald, a graduate of St. Bonaventure, has been mentioned as one of the leading candidates for the Bona job in the aftermath of Jim Baron's departure for Rhode Island.

Alabama, Tulsa advance to NIT championship game

Tulsa withstood a late charge from Memphis, while Alabama held off Detroit's early run.

The resiliency of both teams put them into the NIT championship game Thursday night.

Kevin Johnson scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half and the Golden Hurricane, after seeing their 20-point lead dwindle to three, beat the Tigers, 72-64, Tuesday in the second semifinal.

Alabama fell behind by 14 points after nine minutes before Erwin Dudley and Kenny Walker wore down Detroit on the inside in a 74-63 win. Dudley led Alabama with 20 points and 16 rebounds.

In other college basketball news:

Charlotte forward Rodney White, who led Division I freshmen in scoring this season, is leaving school to enter the NBA draft. White, an honorable mention All-American, averaged more than 19 points in leading the 49ers to the Conference USA tournament championship and the second round of the NCAA tourney.

Jacksonville coach Hugh Durham was appointed the school's permanent athletic director. Durham will remain coach of the team.

U.S. soccer missing four starters for qualifier

Claudio Reyna, Brian McBride and Eddie Pope were dropped from the U.S. roster for tonight's World Cup qualifier at Honduras, leaving the Americans without four key starters.

The U.S. team already is missing forward Joe-Max Moore, who tore a calf muscle in a 2-0 win over Mexico on Feb. 28. That was the first of 10 games for the United States in the final round of qualifying in the North and Central American and Caribbean region.

Reyna, the team's central midfielder, hasn't played since straining a groin against Mexico. McBride, the top U.S. forward, recovered from the eye injury that knocked him out early in the Mexico game but sprained his right knee in practice Saturday when he collided with a teammate, an injury that might cause him the April 25 qualifier against Costa Rica. Pope, a defender, couldn't overcome an injured toe.

Roddick reaches Ericsson quarterfinals

Andre Agassi watched in dismay from a broadcast booth as young Andy Roddick began to act his age, losing four consecutive games and nearly blowing the first set at the Ericsson Open in Key Biscayne, Fla.

Then came a rain delay and Agassi went downstairs to offer his heir apparent some advice.

"He kind of told me to get my head together a little bit and to calm down," Roddick said.

They also talked strategy, and Roddick put the tips to good use, regrouping to beat Andrei Pavel, 7-6 (10), 6-2, and become the youngest men's quarterfinalist in tournament history.

Roddick, 18, said he wasn't surprised when Agassi sought him out during the rain delay. They're occasional hitting partners at Roddick's home in Boca Raton.

Coach Agassi, seeded third, advanced earlier with a walkover when Tommy Haas pulled out before their fourth-round match because of a sprained left foot. Agassi could meet Roddick in an all-American intergenerational final Sunday.

An all-Williams final remains possible Saturday. No. 3 Venus Williams (left) became the first women's semifinalist by beating Jelena Dokic, 6-2, 6-3. No. 5 Serena Williams plays No. 4 Jennifer Capriati today.

No. 1 Martina Hingis overcame a set point and beat No. 10 Anke Huber, 7-5, 6-0. Hingis will face Venus Williams on Thursday.

Around & About

Shawn Walsh, who has coached Maine to two NCAA hockey titles, will have a cancerous lung removed this week but promises to return to the team for an 18th season. His left lung is to be removed Thursday. The 45-year-old coach is preparing for a stem cell transplant that he hopes will stop the spread of his cancer.

Turner Sports is shifting its NASCAR coverage from TBS to TNT as part of a new marketing strategy. TNT will air seven Winston Cup races and 13 Busch Series events, starting in July.

The National Lacrosse League was to announce today it was awarding an expansion franchise to Calgary.