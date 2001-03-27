LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Mark McGwire loves the cover of the St. Louis Cardinals' media guide. The reason? There's no picture of him on it.

Instead of baseball's most feared slugger watching another home run bolt into the heavens, there are color shots of six of his teammates performing their own magic: all-star outfielder Jim Edmonds, pitcher Darryl Kile and infielder Edgar Renteria, Gold Glove catcher Mike Matheny, slick-fielding second baseman Fernando Vina and pitcher Rick Ankiel.

While Sammy Sosa relished the media attention during the great home run chase of 1998, McGwire simply tolerated it. He's never been comfortable with the emphasis on his own accomplishments, particularly the media and fan circus surrounding batting practice.

As McGwire bashed his way to an astonishing 70 home runs, it was easy to forget the '98 Cardinals were far out of the playoff race. Last year's team, however, won the National League Central by 10 games, swept the Atlanta Braves in the Division Series and lost to the Mets in the NLCS.

This year, the Cardinals are again getting a lot of notice -- not because McGwire is just 46 homers away from the 600 Club, but because they are thinking World Series for the first time since 1987. McGwire is hoping to hit the Fall Classic for the first time since his trips with Oakland in 1989 and 1990.

"The game has changed so much that you can't sit back and compare teams anymore to see what we had in Oakland in those years," McGwire said before the Cardinals' 7-5, 10-inning loss to the Braves Tuesday at Disney's Wide World of Sports. "What I can tell you is that we're a better team right now on paper than we were last year. How the finished product ends up, we'll have to wait and see until September. But it will be interesting."

The Cards won the division last year largely due to Kile's 20-win season and an MVP-type campaign from Edmonds (.295-42-108). Ankiel (11-7, 3.50) was named Sporting News rookie pitcher of the year but it remains to be seen if he's over his postseason meltdown that's prevented him from finding the plate with regularity.

St. Louis breezed to the title even though McGwire had just 32 home runs -- his lowest total since 1994. McGwire has averaged 56.2 homers the last four years. And that includes his injury-plagued 2000 campaign that was limited to 89 games due to severe tendinitis in his knee and included nothing more than pinch-hitting appearances after July 6.

McGwire, who had surgery in the offseason and has been playing first base regularly this spring, went 1 for 3 Tuesday and is batting .298 with three homers and 11 RBIs.

"I feel pretty good," he said. "There's soreness in the knee but the doctors have said it's soreness that's definitely playable with. When I had the surgery, they cured the problem. But because of having surgery, you're not going to feel about 100 percent for maybe a year."

"We need that guy in the game," said Atlanta third baseman Chipper Jones. "Everybody who follows baseball wants to know what Mac and Sammy (Sosa) and Junior (Cincinnati's Ken Griffey Jr.) are doing on a daily basis. They can do such special things out there. I certainly tune into SportsCenter whenever we're done with our game to see if they've put on a big show."

The media guide does spend 16 pages on McGwire's accomplishments, starting with his No. 7 standing on the career homers list at 554. He's 46 shy of becoming the fourth player in history to hit 600 and is in line to pass Reggie Jackson (No. 6 with 563), Harmon Killebrew (No. 5 with 573) and Frank Robinson (No. 4 with 586). That leaves only Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Willie Mays in front.

Armed with a contract extension that carries him through 2003, McGwire certainly could become No. 1 in the near future. Of course, McGwire has said he's going to walk away from the game if a labor impasse produces a work stoppage before next season.

"It's amazing the numbers he's put up and it's neat to tell your kids you pitched against him," said Atlanta pitcher John Burkett, who faced McGwire in all three of his at-bats Tuesday. "It's like old guys being able to say they pitched against Babe Ruth. You treat him like another guy -- but you just hope he doesn't hit a line drive back at you. You can take a home run from time to time but no line drives."

With all-stars at so many other positions in the St. Louis lineup, McGwire doesn't feel it's fair that the emphasis always seems to be on him.

"Anytime the media puts an individual ahead of the team, especially in a team sport, it's very uncomfortable," he said. "I got backlash in '98 because people thought I was being very moody and wasn't accommodating. . . . I wasn't the focal point in Oakland. I wasn't a national figure like what happened in '98. I was just a mainstay on a team.

"What really irritates me is when people say, 'Mark McGwire and the Cardinals are coming to town.' That's embarrassing. What about the rest of our guys?"

That group includes the December acquisitions of starter Dustin Hermanson and left-handed reliever Steve Kline, an ex-Bison, from Montreal for third baseman Fernando Tatis. Hermanson has averaged 200 innings over the last three years while posting a 35-39 mark for mediocre Montreal teams.

St. Louis is getting an early jump on the exodus out of Florida, playing Montreal today and Thursday in Jupiter before leaving for an exhibition game Friday in Oakland. That will be McGwire's first trip back to Network Associates Coliseum since the 1997 deal that sent him to St. Louis for pitchers T.J. Mathews, Eric Ludwick and Blake Stein.

"It will be fun and relaxing," McGwire said of the brief stop in Oakland before a two-game exhibition series in Seattle Saturday and Sunday. "It will be neat to go back to the place where you started your career and had so many great times."

CAREER HOME RUN LEADERS

Hank Aaron 755

Babe Ruth 714

Willie Mays 660

Frank Robinson 586

Harmon Killebrew 573

Reggie Jackson 563

Mark McGwire 554

Mike Schmidt 548

Mickey Mantle 536

Jimmie Foxx 534