TWO OPTIONS SUGGESTED FOR STARTING TIMES

After two years of debating Lancaster schools' starting times, a committee made two recommendations to trustees Monday night: Either pick up students later in the morning or start schools later.

The recommendations were presented in response to concerns raised by parents who think the present schedule, particularly at William Street School, is too early for their children.

"Pickup for the William Street School starts as early as 6:19 a.m.," said Superintendent Joseph L. Girardi. "When daylight-saving time takes place, parents were concerned their kids would be picked up when it's dark."

During Monday's meeting, trustees voted in favor of leaving the present school start schedule in place, with a commitment to have the earliest bus pickup for William Street students at 6:30 a.m. They rejected changing the William Street School start time to 9:45.

"Opening the school at 9:45 a.m. would put kids in the light of day going to school, but it could put them in the dark when coming home," Girardi said.

William Street School houses fifth- and sixth-graders only and was built in 1998 in the southeastern corner of town, close to some new developments but far from many other parts of the district. School officials figured that 11 additional buses for $866,000 would solve the problem. School would start at 9:15 a.m.

But Lancaster voters rejected the plan, and the district then created a School Start Time Committee to determine how to provide transportation with the existing bus fleet.

The committee met three times to examine options, which, again, included the purchase of new buses, as many as 24, Girardi said. But most of the alternatives just weren't feasible.

"There appears to be only two options that would respond to the issues raised without having a significant impact on the budget. All other options required a need to purchase additional buses and/or change all school times," he said. "Given the options, it's probably best to do it this way."

The present schedule for Lancaster Central schools:

Aurora Middle School -- 7:18 a.m. to 2 p.m.

William Street School -- 7:25 a.m. to 2 p.m.

High school -- 8:10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Kindergarten through fourth grade -- 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.