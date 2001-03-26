JOHNSON & JOHNSON TO BUY ALZA FOR $12.3 BILLION IN STOCK

Health care giant Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday it plans to buy drug delivery specialist Alza Corp. for $12.3 billion in stock, a deal that analysts said will make it easier for J&J to offer new ways for patients to take its drugs.

Alza, based in Mountain View, Calif., developed the technology for the best-selling Nicoderm nicotine patches sold by GlaxoSmithKline. It also makes time-released capsules that allow people to take fewer pills and systems that use electricity to push drugs through skin.

The purchase by New Brunswick, N.J.-based maker of Band-Aids and Tylenol had been rumored for weeks.

The companies said in a statement Tuesday that their boards had approved the deal and hope to complete it in the July-September quarter. It is subject to approval by Alza shareholders and by regulators in the U.S. and Europe.

Under terms of the transaction, J&J will swap 0.49 of its shares for each share of Alza. Based on J&J's closing price Monday, that would value Alza at $41.8362 a share. As part of the purchase, J&J will get $1.8 billion that Alza has in cash. J&J said the deal has a "net equity value" of $10.5 billion.