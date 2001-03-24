OWNERS TACKLING REALIGNMENT AT NFL MEETINGS

Realignment will be the most interesting subject of conversation this week when the NFL owners conduct their annual meeting.

Barring a dramatic and unexpected change, Buffalo Bills fans have nothing to worry about when the NFL switches to eight four-team divisions in 2002.

Virtually all the proposals on the table have the Bills keeping their current rivalry with the Miami Dolphins, as well as traditional AFC East rivals New York and New England. In addition, Bills owner Ralph C. Wilson Jr. is in a position to protect the team's interests because he's on the eight-member realignment committee.

But the exact breakdown of the new, 32-team NFL remains uncertain and won't be finalized this week. The league hopes to narrow the options down to a few plans this week, then vote in May.

The elimination of the six-division setup that has been in place since 1970 was prompted by the decision to add the expansion Houston franchise in 2002.

"What's real exciting about the new rotation is every team will play every other team at least once every four years and will play every team home and away at least once every eight years," said Roger Goodell, NFL executive vice president. "We've considered well over 30 plans to date, and we're trying to narrow down the focus to a limited number of plans, I'd hope we could get it down to a handful of plans this week."

The current system, based significantly on a team's standing the previous year, has caused numerous aberrations.

Tampa Bay never has played in Buffalo in its 25-year history. Denver has visited Buffalo 10 of the last 11 times the teams have met. Dan Marino and John Elway only faced each other once from 1983 to 1997. Green Bay hasn't played Washington since '88.

Under the new format, each team will have six divisional games. Then a team will play one of the other three divisions within its conference as well as one of the four divisions in the opposing conference. That makes 14 games. The last two games would be based on the previous year's standing. A team would play one game against a team with the same standing from each of the two remaining divisions within its conference.

The number of playoff teams will stay at 12 -- four division winners and two wild-cards in each conference.

It's certain that the new Houston team will join the AFC.

The proposal of Pittsburgh owner Dan Rooney has received the most publicity thus far. His plan would have Seattle moving from the AFC to the NFC. The AFC East and West would remain largely intact, with Buffalo, Miami, the Jets and New England staying east and Oakland, San Diego, Kansas City and Denver staying west. There's a lot of debate over the other two AFC divisions -- the Central and the South.

Rooney would like to see Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Baltimore in the Central. Another proposal has Tennessee, Baltimore, Indianapolis and Jacksonville in the South. That looks like a "Super Division" because all four are strong teams.

Goodell said the league isn't overly worried about the current strength of a potential division.

"The general view of the ownership is that's a cyclical issue," Goodell said. "It's difficult to make a long-term decision like realignment . . . on the basis of whether one team is going to be competitive this year and the next year. So I think it's had a minimal impact at this point. They've been focused on how we can create rivalries over a long period of time."

Goodell said geography is a factor, but not an overwhelming consideration. For instance, Miami's traditional rivals are in the AFC East. Dallas' traditional rivals are in the NFC East.

"We believe we're a national game, and I believe there has been less focus on geography than many people think," Goodell said.

Other subjects on the agenda include:

Instant replay. All indications are the current replay system will be retained, and it probably will be OK'd for longer than one season.

"The competition committee and clubs do not want a replay system that unduly interferes with the pace and length of games," said George Young, NFL senior vice president for football operations. "In that sense the replay system in place has been successful with less than one stoppage per game and the ability to correct the obvious error on big plays."

Last season, play was stopped 247 times in 248 games. There were 83 reversals. In 82 games there were no stoppages in play.

Sportsmanship and taunting. "We want to clarify unsportsmanlike conduct and taunting, not really to change it but to better define the actions that are unacceptable under the rules," Young said.

Tampering. Two of the top head coaching candidates this year -- Baltimore's Marvin Lewis and the Giants' John Fox -- each only got one interview (from the Bills) because they were off-limits to other teams until after the Super Bowl. This has proved to be a big handicap for good assistants on the best teams, and there is a movement to change it.

"At this point the (competition) committee has not come up with a way to improve the rule," Young said. "A lot has to do with the fans. The fans wait 30 years to get a chance (for their team) to be in the Super Bowl, and I don't think they're too interested in things that interfere with it."