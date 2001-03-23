PSYCHIATRIC FACILITIES MUST REMAIN SEPARATE

I am a parent of a child who was in a psychiatric hospital in Rochester 10 years ago. The facility was shared by children on one side and adults classified as "criminally insane" on the other. My son was then transferred to Crestwood Children Center, which has a campus-like setting with nice grounds and was designed for children ages 6 to 12. This was, by far, a better situation for my son than the institutional setting.

I am an advocate and educational consultant for children with neurological disorders. Many of the children have severe behavioral difficulties caused by their disorders and require short-term residential placements. As a parent and professional, I strongly support The News' position.

The needs of children with emotional and/or behavioral difficulties are vastly different than the supports required by adults. Children will know and will come in contact with the adult population, no matter what attempts are made to prevent it. And children will be adversely affected knowing there is an adult center alongside their housing.

I will never forget the question my son asked me every time we returned to the facility and he saw the barbed wire and cameras for the adult population: "Mommy, am I in jail?" No matter how much we tried to tell him that this was not a jail and it was like a hospital, he was not convinced. And he continues as an adult to feel this way.

KATHY GIORDANO

Conesus