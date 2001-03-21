PLANT'S EXPANSION GETS RETROACTIVE OK

The Orchard Park Town Board approved a retroactive modification to the site plan of a controversial Diversified Controls construction project on California Road on Wednesday night.

The modification is Diversified's $9.7 million expansion to its production facilities to allow the manufacturer to move silos holding plastic pellets to outside its new building -- something the company had already done.

The issue was a sore one for residents of nearby Summit Avenue, who got the Town Board temporarily to stop construction on the project last summer after town officials found Diversified went beyond the bounds of its building permit in cutting down trees that served as a buffer between the plant and the neighborhood.

Councilman John Mills said Diversified has committed to working with the town's Conservation Committee to create some new buffers.

"We hope to be able to put together a good landscaping plan over a period of time instead of rushing to judgment on it," Mills said. "It may take months, even to the end of the year, to get the best plan for the residents of Summit Avenue. It may be pine trees, it may be something else."

Mills also said Diversified is willing to build a road to take its traffic out through the nearby Target Plaza instead of through Summit Avenue to Abbott Road.

"We have to put that together yet," he said. "We've had some commitments by Diversified Controls. We have to talk to Jerry Buchheit, the developer of the plaza, to install a bridge and exit into Target."

That was enough to satisfy Summit Avenue residents attending the meeting, at least for the moment.

"There has been some conversation with the Town Board and Mr. (Diversified owner Brent) James," said Nicholas Taneff, one of the homeowners. "I'll reserve my comments to see what might be able to be accomplished there."

"We've been able to get a lot more done than we had originally been able to accomplish," said Councilwoman Nan Ackerman, who called for collecting all of the participants in one place to complete some of the details that have been worked out in different negotiations.

In other action, the board announced it will hold a special meeting March 28 to decide whether to accept as complete a draft environmental impact statement from Benderson Development on its proposed project near the intersection of Route 20 and Routes 24 0/2 77.

Benderson has applied to expand the current Kmart plaza to include a new Tops supermarket and an additional retail store.