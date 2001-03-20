THURSDAY'S MEETINGS AND EVENTS

Amherst

Meeting: Williamsville School Board; 7:30 to 9 p.m. with Assemblyman James Hayes, R-Amherst, to discuss education issues, in the district board room, 415 Lawrence Bell Drive.

Meeting: Bicentennial Comprehensive Plan visioning session; 6:30 p.m., Mill Middle School, 505 Mill St.

Buffalo

Meeting: Urban Renewal Agency; 9:30 a.m., Room 209, City Hall. Members will consider about a dozen human services contracts and consulting agreements.

Lockport

Conference: "Building Strength in Your Non-Profit," a one-day conference that includes workshops on funding, leadership, a successful board, volunteers and communications, as well as a panel discussion; 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dale Association, 33 Ontario St. $40. For information, call 433-1886.

Free clinic: An immunization clinic is held in the afternoon Tuesday and a well-baby clinic is held in the morning Thursday in Lockport at Trinity Lutheran Church, Saxton and LaGrange streets.

By appointment only; call 743-4432.

Clinics also are held in North Tonawanda on the second Tuesday of each month and in Niagara Falls on the fourth Tuesday.

Niagara Falls

Free clinic: Sexually transmitted disease clinic; 1:30 to 5 p.m., Trott Access Center, 1001 11th St. Use the Elmwood Street entrance.

Sanborn

Musical theater: Niagara County Community College will present its spring musical, "Schoolhouse Rock," based on the Emmy Award-winning 1970s Saturday morning cartoon series that taught grammar, math, science and politics through music, at 8 p.m. Also at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, in the Fine Arts Auditorium, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road.

Tickets are $5 general admission and $3 for seniors and NCCC alumni with identification. For reservations, call 614-5970.

Springville

Meeting: Allegany State Park Fire Tower Restoration Committee; 6:30 p.m., downstairs training room, Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Route 39. All interested citizens are welcome. For information, call 592-7292.

