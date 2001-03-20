ELIMINATE LOOPHOLES IN HEALTH CARE PLANS

Health care coverage is a major issue when one applies for and accepts employment. If a company were to deny coverage for a sickle-cell treatment or for infant circumcision, the general public would probably be able to easily see that it was attempting to be less attractive to employees who were of Mediterranean descent, or African-American or those of the Jewish faith.

But when the employer is the Catholic Church, people tend to shift their thinking from rational and logical to emotional and faith-based. When we have a church employing all of the workers of the Catholic Health System and a number of teachers in parochial schools throughout the state, it becomes a large matter.

Can a company be considered an equal opportunity employer if it denies its employees privacy in their health care plan? Should anyone who is not Catholic work for such a company? Can a bishop legally concern himself with an employee's personal medical record? Should the state and federal government support with funding any company that denies its employees privacy and personal choices in their health care plan?

And lastly, if one's health care plan covers birth control, vasectomy or abortion does it mean that employees are forced to partake in these procedures? No. They can just say no, privately and personally. Loopholes must be closed in health care plans. People deserve to have privacy in coverage.

MARY GRISANTI

Buffalo