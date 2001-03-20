BUSH ANNOYED BY CELL PHONES RINGING DURING MEETINGS

Add one to the list of things that annoy President Bush: cell phones ringing in the middle of his meetings.

As they spoke to reporters after an Oval Office session Tuesday, Bush and Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon were interrupted not once, but twice, by the singsong trill of cellular telephones. Bush called out to the aide by name and chastised him, saying: "Are you in charge of the cell phones? You didn't do a very good job of telling them to turn them off."

Florida wants to develop

high-tech voting system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida's days of punch-card ballots are history, Secretary of State Katherine Harris said Tuesday in proposing a 21st-century solution to the state's maligned voting system.

Harris wants the state to lease precinct-based optical scanners for the 2002 election. Beyond that, she wants to develop a "voter-freedom" system for 2004 that would let voters cast their ballots from anywhere in the state, using a high-tech, direct-recording system yet to be developed.

Included in Harris' $200 million, three-year plan is a centralized voter database that would automatically update registration information, identify duplicates and remove dead voters from the rolls.

Harris is the Republican political ally of President Bush whose election decisions benefited him during Florida's five-week vote-recount saga last year. Possible errors in punch-card balloting in some counties, questions about voters dropped from the rolls and other problems led to widespread calls for reform.

Suit seeks to block use

of Internet filters

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Civil liberties groups and the American Library Association filed suit Tuesday to block a federal law that would require schools and libraries to install Internet filters on computers to keep youngsters from seeing smut.

The groups said the Children's Internet Protection Act would censor constitutionally protected information -- an equivalent to tearing pages out of encyclopedias or removing books from shelves.

"The law has a nice-sounding name, but the truth is that it offers no guarantee for children," said Elliot Minchberg of the People for the American Way Foundation.

The foundation and the American Library Association filed the lawsuits on behalf of nearly a dozen plaintiffs, including local library groups and individuals.

Under the law -- which takes effect April 20 unless a judge issues an injunction -- libraries would lose federal grants earmarked for technology unless they install computer filtering software that blocks access to online material deemed "obscene," "harmful to minors" or "child pornography."