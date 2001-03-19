TOWN TAKES FIRST STEPS TOWARD CENTRAL PURCHASING

The Town of Amherst took its first tentative steps Monday toward establishing a central purchasing system.

But the board stopped short of agreeing to follow through and actually hire a purchasing director -- for now, at least.

"The personnel director can set things up, but not spend any money yet," said Councilwoman Jane S. Woodward.

The board voted 5-2 to approve a resolution from Councilman Richard A. Wojtowicz that authorizes the town's personnel director to develop a job description for the purchasing director; form a search committee; post the job in-house; collect resumes; and report back to the board with the results within 90 days.

Supporters believe the new purchasing setup will save the town money by making purchasing more efficient.

Councilmen Bob Brewer and Bill Kindel voted against the resolution, saying they are not convinced it would save the town money.

"I'm a little less enthusiastic about this," Brewer said. "More investigation needs to be done."

Under the proposal, the purchasing director would be selected from current town employees. The board also authorized that up to $100,000 be allocated to cover the purchasing director's salary.

But an amendment introduced by Councilwoman Jane S. Woodward and passed by the board blocks the town from actually hiring anyone for the job, for now. The board wants to wait until it has had more time to study the situation.

The Town Board also voted to hold a public hearing July 2 on a proposed law that would establish the position of purchasing agent.

Under this law, the purchasing director would be appointed by the supervisor, subject to Town Board approval, for a four-year term. The appointee would, by law, have at least five years experience in public purchasing.

The law resurrects a 1993 proposal by Councilman Dan Ward that was never adopted.

"This was a good law then. It should be a good law now," he said.

The focus Monday on purchasing issues stemmed from a report released last week by the Government Study Committee that found about $1 million a year could be saved by streamlining town purchasing procedures.

Some town officials have called the specifics into question. For instance, town Finance Director Maureen P. Cilano has said the committee grossly overestimated potential savings, overshooting the actual amount by as much as 10 times.

Since the report was released, though, a flurry of cost-savings estimates and counterestimates, and central-purchasing proposals and counterproposals, have surfaced in Town Hall.

While the Town Board did decide to take some steps toward central purchasing, the board voted 5-2 to reject an amendment from Supervisor Susan J. Grelick to investigate the possibility of working with the bordering towns of Cheektowaga, Tonawanda, Clarence and Pendleton to jointly hire a procurement coordinator.

Grelick has talked to Cheektowaga Supervisor Dennis H. Gabryszak, who has said he is interested in looking at such an arrangement.

Councilman Michael G. McGuire was the only other board member to support Grelick's idea.