SUSPECT REPORTEDLY SEEN LEAVING FALLS BREAK-IN SCENE

NIAGARA FALLS -- A man was seen leaving a Linwood Avenue residence after apparently stealing several items, police said.

A resident told police a television set and other items were taken during the break-in. The thief is believed to be a former resident, police said.

Car is listed as missing

3 days after being loaned

NIAGARA FALLS -- A Walnut Avenue woman reported her car missing late Sunday -- three days after she had agreed to let a man borrow it, police said.

The woman said a friend was desperate for a ride to Lockport and offered her $20 to use the car for several hours. She agreed and asked him to return it by 10 p.m. Thursday, but it was not returned.

Ring valued at $2,500

taken from home in Falls

NIAGARA FALLS -- A gold and diamond dinner ring valued at $2,500 was stolen from a LaSalle area home, police said Monday.

The owner told police the ring, probably taken sometime after Christmas, was removed from a jewelry box in a bedroom.

Burglars strip residence

of $3,000 worth of furniture

NIAGARA FALLS -- More than $3,000 worth of furniture and musical equipment were stolen from a Ferry Avenue residence over the weekend, police said.

The owner told police that someone entered his locked, third-floor apartment and removed a keyboard, drum machine, tape deck, speakers, end table and a microwave oven.

Police said there was no sign of forced entry, leading them to suspect someone with access to keys to the building.

Two due in Falls City Court

to face separate charges

NIAGARA FALLS -- Two men were charged in unrelated incidents Monday, police said.

Roy A. Dean, 31, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. The 57th Street resident faces a Niagara Falls City Court hearing.

Also due to appear in City Court is Nathan H. Wesley, 36. The Niagara Avenue resident was charged at 6:07 a.m. Monday with third-degree assault, petit larceny and harassment.

Further details were unavailable.