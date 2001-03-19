STACK TO ADDRESS PLANNING BOARD FORUM

SALAMANCA -- Keith Stack of the state Department of State will be the key speaker at the annual dinner meeting of the Southern Tier West Regional Planning Board.

Stack, who is state program manager for the Appalachian Regional Commission, will speak at the dinner April 6, which will include entertainment by the "Fr. Guilders" from the Lucille Ball Little Theater in Jamestown.

The 31st annual meeting will include a business session of the board of directors and begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Center for Regional Excellence on Route 219.

Reservations and dinner choices are due by March 26 by contacting the planning board.

Veterans invited to open enrollment

OLEAN -- An open enrollment session for veterans will be held Saturday at Olean General Hospital.

The session, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be in the Veterans Administration Community Clinic at the hospital's site at 2221 W. State St.

The clinic is part of the Western New York health care system for veterans. New benefits include coverage for eyeglasses.

Veterans are urged to bring their DD-214 form to the clinic if they have not previously qualified for health benefits.

For more information call the clinic at 375-7555.

State helps counties' youth programs

Gov. George E. Pataki on Monday announced more than $6 million in grants to fight juvenile crime and delinquency and improve the operation of the juvenile-justice system, including more than $375,000 for programs and projects in Western New York.

The package of grants to Erie County includes:

$170,000 for the Learning Disabilities Association of Western New York to provide a program for youths with learning disabilities who are involved with the county Probation Department and Family Court system.

$70,000 to the Amherst Youth Board to lead a consortium of agencies that serve youths in the Eggertsville community through a central referral system and follow-up case management.

$22,500 for Project Lee to teach school-based classes in attitude development.

$27,900 for the City of Buffalo Department of Community Services to initiate a program to enable youths to take responsibility for their actions through community service and education.

$14,160 for the Every Person Influences Children program to implement a character education program in a high-need, inner-city school.

Grants to Cattaraugus County include:

$10,000 for the Olean Youth Bureau to provide programs for crime prevention, conflict resolution and mentoring.

$20,000 for the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau to expand the county Youth Court and Community Sanctions Program by establishing additional Youth Courts, community service sites and sanction classes.

Niagara County received $41,051 for its Probation Department to assess juvenile electronic monitoring in a graduated sanctions program.