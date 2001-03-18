THOUGH 'FIRST YEARS' VEERS, 'ALLY' EPISODE IS RIGHT UP THE ALLEY

Just what television needs, another legal show to join "The Practice," "Ally McBeal," "Family Law" and "Judging Amy."

NBC's new legal twist in "First Years" (9 tonight, Channel 2) is to focus on a group of WBish young legal eagles who work together in a San Francisco law office and play together in their shared house. Remember "D.C," the Dick Wolf series about young adults starting careers in Washington?

Didn't think so.

Well, "First Years" reminded me of that superficial series. Inspired by a BBC series, "This Life," which is available on digital cable, this creation of Jill Gordon ("My So-Called Life," "The Wonder Years") is guilty of excessive sexual by-play as well as delivering messages with all the subtlety of Ted Danson's "Becker."

Like twentysomethings starting their professional lives, "First Years" doesn't seem to know what it is yet. Is it supposed to be a realistic legal show, a "Breakfast Club" romance of young adulthood or an over-the-top depiction of corporate lawyers?

If it looks like a WB or Fox series, that's probably because it is being produced by "Party of Five" alumni Ken Topolsky and Mark B. Perry.

This party of five's housemates supposedly all went to college together.

Riley (Sydney Poitier's daughter, Sydney Tamiia Poitier) is the compassionate daughter of a white mother and African-American father who is sleeping with free-spirited Edgar (James Roday) and planning a life together.

Miles Lawton (Ken Marino) is the rich hunk who is pining away for Anna Weller (Samantha Mathis), who is sleeping on the couch after her divorce and playing hard to get.

Warren Harrison (Mackenzie Astin, Patty Duke and John Astin's son) is the gay housemate, who by the second episode, is in therapy dealing with feelings of not belonging.

The five housemates are all extremely likable, which just about kills one lawyer cliche.

The one unlikable character in the mix is their over-the-top boss, Sam O'Donnell (Eric Schaeffer), who abuses everyone, including his unseen mother.

In the first episode, Riley confronts her own roots when her jailed African-American client tries to remove the baby she gave up for adoption from the adoptive parents because they are white. Additionally, O'Donnell takes the breach of contract case of his ex-wife, who sues her rich fiance after he left her at the altar.

In the second episode, a terminally-ill patient sues a drug company because some medicine he took to fight cancer actually led to his getting another form of cancer.

In both episodes, the heartfelt resolutions are pat, evidence that this superficial series is more about sex and humor than the law.

"First Years" is beautiful to look at but about as deep as a Calvin Klein advertisement. This is life today, NBC style.

Rating: 2 stars out of 4

My legal advice tonight is to ignore "First Years" in favor of a very entertaining episode of "Ally McBeal" (9 p.m., Channel 29).

In this change-of-pace episode, "The Getaway," the weird Cage (Peter MacNichol) and the obnoxious Fish (Greg Germann) go on a road trip to Los Angeles to heal their romantic wounds.

Or as Fish says to convince Cage, it is time to go "to that little mecca that is aberrant enough for you and superficial enough for me."

I haven't laughed this much at two guys in Los Angeles since David Letterman and Paul Shaffer did some comedic bits during a "Late Show" visit to LalaLand.

During the course of a two-day trip, the eccentric lawyers find time to skewer the airline, entertainment and legal industries while finding time to scuba drive and roller blade on Venice Beach's boardwalk.

The airline trip to Los Angeles makes the whole episode worthwhile. Fish delivers some priceless lines about the passenger from hell who sits next to him. Later, Cage delivers a good line at the expense of another Fox hit, "Temptation Island."

The two men head to L.A. looking for women and get much more than they bargained for. I won't reveal too much, other than to say one of the women they rescue from legal woes is a sympathetic character played by Bernadette Peters.

Played almost entirely for laughs until the end when things get somewhat sugary, this is an "Ally" episode that should even appeal to people who rarely watch the off-center series.

Rating: 3 1/2 stars