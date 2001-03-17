Eugene F. Hamman, a lifelong resident of the City of Tonawanda and a former Moore Business Forms administrator, died Wednesday (March 14, 2001) in DeGraff Memorial Hospital, North Tonawanda, after an illness of several months. He was 83.

Hamman retired in 1982 as national sales compensation manager for Moore Business Forms, Niagara Falls. During 42 years with the company, he also had been assistant general accountant and sales coordinator.

Active at First Trinity Lutheran Church, Town of Tonawanda, Hamman was an usher and had served as church treasurer for four years. He had been a volunteer for Meals on Wheels of the Tonawandas for seven years.

His wife, the former Gertrude Schopf, died in June.

Hamman is survived by a son, Paul of Flanders, N.J., and two grandsons.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in First Trinity Lutheran Church, 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd., Town of Tonawanda. Burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

