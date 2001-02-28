FRIDAY ARTS PICKS

Variety Rocks, the annual benefit for Children's Hospital, will begin at 8 p.m. in the Sideshow Music Hall at the Funhouse, 1830 Abbott Road, Lackawanna. Among this year's performers will be the Matthew Good Band, The Push Stars and Grand Theft Auto from England, plus Global Village Idiots, the McClurg Family Singers and Kurth and Taylor featuring Wally Kurth.

Buffalo punkers Baseball Furies and Bloody Hollies will join forces for an 11 p.m. concert in Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.

Special Blend and Taylor Made Jazz will perform "Old School Jam" at 8 p.m. in the Tralf, 100 Theater Place.

This year's Rochez Hooley, featuring the Rochez Dancers, music by The Colleens, food, beer and more, will be held 7 to 11 p.m. in the Statler Golden Ballroom, Delaware Avenue at Niagara Square.

Major Healy and Plastic Sol will perform at 11 p.m. in Nietzsche's, 248 Allen St.

Overkill, plus opening artists One Big Magic, will play a 10 p.m. show in the Evening Star Concert Hall, 8810 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls.

Classical guitarist Angel Romero will join the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra for a classics concert at 7:30 p.m. in Kleinhans Music Hall.

"Opera Scenes" will begin at 8 p.m. in the Fredonia Opera House, 9-11 Church St., Fredonia.

"Spirits of the City," an original theater piece by Glenn Odden and Tim Madigan, will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Historical Society Museum, 25 Nottingham Court.

Frederick Loewe and Alan Lerner's musical, "Brigadoon," will open at 8 p.m. in the Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster.

Also on Stage -- "Cotton Patch Gospel," 8 p.m., MusicalFare Theatre Company, Daemen Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst. "Diva by Diva: A Celebration of Women," 8 p.m., O'Connell & Company, Cabaret in the Square Theatre, 4476 Main St., Amherst. "A Lesson Before Dying," 8 p.m., Studio Arena Theatre, 710 Main St. "Mississippi and the Face of Emmett Till," 8 p.m., Paul Robeson Theatre, 350 Masten Ave. "Nightmaze," 7:30 p.m., Irish Classical Theatre Company, Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. "Present Laughter," 8 p.m., Kavinoky Theatre Company, 320 Porter Ave. "The Sty of the Blind Pig," 8 p.m., Ujima Theatre Company, TheatreLoft, 545 Elmwood Ave. "Tony n' Tina's Wedding," 8 p.m., Smith Theatre, 650 Main St. (adjacent to Shea's Performing Arts Center). "Translation," 8 p.m., New Phoenix Theatre, 95 N. Johnson Park.