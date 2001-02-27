VOLUNTEERS CORNER MARKET TO AID CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

The secret is out.

Betsy McGraw and her co-workers from the City of Tonawanda's Hy-Grade Distributors are hogging one of the more lucrative Kids Day corners in the Buffalo area.

And it's not really a corner at all.

McGraw and Dina Campana opened for business at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, hawking papers to motorists backed up at the bustling takeout window at Tim Hortons Donuts in Williamsville's Walker Center.

Like a well-made doughnut, the spot has all the right ingredients -- it's safe and off the street, motorists already have money in hand, and they have to stop, whether they like it or not. The Hy-Grade crew, which also worked two nearby street corners, sold 500 papers before going to work.

The story was the same throughout the region Tuesday, as more than 6,000 volunteers worked 1,500 corner locations to sell the annual Kids Day edition of the Buffalo News to benefit Kaleida Health's Children's Hospital and other programs.

At Main Street and Harlem Road in Snyder, 23 teachers and teacher's aides from Amherst's Windermere Boulevard and Smallwood Drive elementary schools hawked papers before reporting to class.

"Just trying to help out Children's Hospital," said Susan Nicholson, who organized the group and shared a corner with Lori Chittenden and Steve Graser. "We have fun with it."

Fourteen volunteers from the Eggertsville Hose Company -- dressed in their firefighting gear and accompanied by emergency vehicles -- sold 400 papers at Main Street and Eggert Road.