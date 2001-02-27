LOTS OF PEOPLE REVEL IN OUR WINTER CLIMATE

I recently read a letter in Everybody's Column in support of our winter climate. I was shocked! Shocked to finally see that someone admits she enjoys and applauds our snowy climate. I agree that our TV announcers are unfair in how they talk to us about weather conditions. We never hear their pessimistic tone when the temperatures are in the 80s and it's humid. Not all of us revel in those hot and sticky summer days.

It is so breathtaking and tranquil to walk through freshly fallen snow and see the trees and all of nature against a sunny sky. If people are looking for a natural cure from the winter doldrums, try this -- I'm sure it will get them smiling, too.

JANET BESSEGHINI

Colden