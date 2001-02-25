REPORTERS NOTEBOOK

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to American playwright Tennessee Williams (1911-1983), "If people behaved in the way nations do, they would all be put in straitjackets." . . .

ON THIS DAY -- In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte escaped from the island of Elba. . . . In 1848, the Second French Republic was proclaimed. . . . In 1919, Congress established Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. . . . In 1929, President Calvin Coolidge signed a measure establishing Grand Teton National Park. . . . In 1951, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, limiting a president to two terms of office, was ratified. . . . In 1952, Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced that Britain had developed its own atomic bomb. . . . In 1987, the Tower Commission, which probed the Iran-Contra affair, issued its report rebuking President Ronald Reagan for failing to control his national security staff. . . . In 1993, a bomb built by a group of Islamic extremists exploded in the parking garage of the World Trade Center in New York, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000 others. . . .

Something to Think About

All of us enter this world

with it.

All of us exit this world

with it.

No thief ever cares

to steal this thing.

We never lose it,

for it's "Nothing."

-- Walter S. Slon

GERALDINE SLEWINSKI sent a reminder that the Altar and Rosary Society of Queen of Martyrs Parish will hold its annual Shrove Tuesday card party and penny sale Tuesday evening in the school auditorium, 180 George Urban Blvd. She said donations of $5 include cards, one envelope and refreshments. The door opens at 6:30. . . .

HOW FAR can a penny go today? That's the question posed to Olaf by Karen Adamski, principal of Holy Spirit School, 85 Dakota Ave.

She then explained that the children in her North Buffalo school have collected more than $9,000 in pennies since the program began 12 years ago to collect a "Mile of Pennies" during the Lenten season.

The proceeds from the previous 11 collections have been distributed to numerous charities. The recipients this year will include St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, Children's Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, Benedict House, St. Vincent de Paul Society and Catholic Charities.

A mile is 1,760 yards, and one yard equals 48 pennies. Penny savers who wish to help out can drop off the pennies at Holy Spirit School or the rectory, the principal said. For information, call 875-9478. . . .

REUNION NOTE -- For information about a Sept. 29 reunion for members of the 1951 Class of St. Teresa's School in South Buffalo, call Kathie Hillery Brinkworth at 824-3438 or Elaine Scurr Rothfus at 674-9094. . . .

TESTING -- "Pre-Civil Service Testing" is the title of a noncredit seminar scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Erie Community College North Campus, Amherst. The course fee is $25.

The seminar will include an introduction to Civil Service and outlines of various levels of government services available to the general public, the hiring process, test development, test preparation and things that can be done to be successful. For information, call 851-1800 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. . . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY -- Matthew Skipper, Steve Spillman, Delia Brighid Thompson, Karen McAllister, Matthew McDermott, Marlene Flury, Peter Ziolo, Jennifer Brennan, Martin Peters, Matthew Burdzy, John Grabon, Kay Martinez, George Schemm, Lesley Hammer, Kyle Donnelly, Stanley Bernys, Ashley Gavin, Janet Hunt, Gloria Cobbs Flamer, Donna Drayton, Ruth O'Leary, Tony Ciccarelli, Patrick Malacaro, Robert Grunzweig, John Dentice, Joseph Kurcz, Vera D. Heaslip.