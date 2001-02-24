Today

ALL BREED DOG SHOW: Continues in its final day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Niagara Falls Convention and Civic Center, 305 Fourth St. Cost is $5 for adults, $2 for children and free for children under 6.

GOLF AND TRAVEL SHOW: Golf travel and vacation resorts, clinics, seminars, demos, indoor range, used club swap and sale and "long drive" and putting contests from 3 to 9 p.m. in Skylon Tower, Niagara Falls, Ont. Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for juniors from 8 to 15. This three-day show wraps up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by Big Brothers and Sisters of Niagara Falls.

POOL CHAMPIONSHIPS: In conjunction with the Niagara Golf and Travel Show, Canadian pool league teams will compete in the Canadian National Championships from 10 a.m. to midnight in Skylon Tower, Niagara Falls, Ont. Free with admission to golf and travel show. Competition continues in its final day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by Big Brothers and Sisters of Niagara Falls.

BRIDAL FAIR: The Lockport Mall hosts Bridal Fair 2001 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the former CVS space at the mall, 5737 S. Transit Road, Lockport. Brides may preregister from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the mall office or at the door the day of the show. Call 434-6371 for more information.

PASTA DINNER: Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church Men's Club sponsors a pasta dinner from noon to 4 p.m. in the church hall, 2499 Independence Ave., Niagara Falls. Tickets are $5.50 for adults, $3 for children 5 through 12 and free for children under 4 and may be purchased at the church rectory.

ART EXHIBIT: Georgia Trimper Collage Images and Stephen Merritt Clay Vessels from 2 to 5 p.m. daily in the Kenan Center Art Gallery, 433 Locust St., Lockport. Call 433-2617 for more information. Show continues through March 25.

SPAGHETTI DINNER: From 4 to 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall of St. Paul Lutheran Church, 453 Old Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for senior citizens and $3.50 for children ages 5 through 12. Free for children under age 5. Proceeds will benefit eighth grade class trip to New York City.

Monday

YOUTH PROGRAM: Opportunity for young people to learn about prevention of drug and alcohol abuse and about recovery and dependency, 7 to 8:30 p.m., the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.

FREE CLINIC: Sexually Transmitted Disease Clinic, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Trott Access Center, 1001 11th St., Niagara Falls. Use the Elmwood Street entrance. Continues Thursday.

SUPPORT GROUP: North Tonawanda depression support group meets at 6 p.m. every Monday in the first floor conference room across from the cafeteria in DeGraff Memorial Hospital, 445 Tremont St., North Tonawanda.

HEALTH PROGRAM: American Diabetes Association, Niagara County Unit, at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 621 Tenth St. Call 283-9034 for more information.

DINNER MEETING: The Full Gospel Businessmens Fellowship International holds its monthly dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Old Country Buffet, 8215 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. Speaker will be Clarence Cole, territory manager for Pepsi Bottling Group in Hamilton, Ont.

Tuesday

OPEN MIKE EVENT: "Tuesday Toast and Jam" is a series of open mike entertainment from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Village Inn, 65 Center St., Lewiston. The event provides an opportunity for performers of music, poetry, comedy and/or performance art. Free admission. Refreshments and legal beverages available. Event continues every Tuesday evening through March 20. Performers encouraged to arrive early and sign in. Call 754-0166 for more information. Donations accepted. Sponsored by the Lewiston Council on the Arts, the Village Inn and the Lewiston Recreation Department.

CHORUS REHEARSAL: The Retired Men's Chorus meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday in Bacon Memorial Presbyterian Church, 166 59th St., Niagara Falls. Visitors and new members are welcome.

AL-ANON: Help with dealing with someone else's alcohol problem, 7 p.m., Seven Clan Al-Anon, Tuscarora Health Center, Mount Hope Road, Tuscarora Reservation; 7 p.m., Adult Children of Alcoholics, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 Saxton St., Lockport; 7:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 506 Cayuga St., Lewiston.

NAR-ANON: Helping families cope with substance abuse by someone they love, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Clearview Outpatient Center, 66 Mead St., North Tonawanda.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 7:30 p.m. Niagara Presbyterian Church, Military and Lockport roads, Town of Niagara.

FREE IMMUNIZATIONS: Well Baby Clinics, conducted by the Niagara County Health Department, held in Niagara Falls, Lockport and North Tonawanda. Call the Clinic Line at 694-5454 for appointments and more information.

SUPPORT GROUP: Weekly meeting, sponsored by the Niagara County AIDS Case Management Program and AIDS Task Force, for persons with HIV/AIDS, 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Niagara Falls. Strictly confidential. Call 285-5781 for information.

BRIDGE: Wheatfield Senior Citizens, 12:45 p.m., 2800 Church Road, Wheatfield.

HEALTH PROGRAM: "It's Time to Quit Smoking: Sorting Out the Options" at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Niagara Falls Memorial Center, 621 Tenth St. Call 278-4041 for more information.

MEETING AND AWARDS LUNCHEON: United Way of Niagara holds its 77th annual meeting and awards luncheon at noon in Niagara Falls Holiday Inn Select, 300 Third St., Niagara Falls. Tickets are $15 and can be obtained by calling 285-8461.

SENIOR SAFETY WORKSHOP: "How to Avoid Credit Card Scams and Charity Donation Scams" is offered from 9 to 11 a.m. at the North Tonawanda Senior Citizen Center, 110 Goundry St., North Tonawanda. Free and open to the public. Reservations required by calling 285-8224 or 695-8582.

AUTO INSURANCE POINT REDUCTION COURSE: Two-session, six-hour point reduction program from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. offered by Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. Students may receive a minimum 10 percent reduction in the base rate of their auto liability insurance. Second session continues from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. Fee is $35, and registration is required. Call 614-6470 to register.

PANCAKE SUPPER: From 4 to 7 p.m. in Lutheran Church of the Messiah, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston. Tickets are $4 for adults, $2.75 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and under. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.

TOWN HALL MEETING: With Mayor Irene J. Elia at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria of St. Theresa's School, 1018 College Ave., Niagara Falls. Will include question and answer period. Public is welcome. Call 286-4310 for more information.

MEETING: Sanborn Area Historical Society meets at 7:30 p.m. in Sanborn Fire Hall, 5811 Buffalo St., Sanborn. Richard Byron will speak on "Aviation Heritage of the Niagara Frontier." Refreshments. Free. Public welcome. Call 731-5982 for more information.

Wednesday

AL-ANON: Help with dealing with someone else's alcohol abuse, 10:30 a.m., Ray of Hope Al-Anon: St. Leo's Catholic Church, 2748 Military Road, Town of Niagara; 7:30 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 516 Cayuga Drive, Niagara Falls; 8 p.m., Mount St. Mary's Hospital, 5300 Military Road, Lewiston; 8 and 9:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 65 Main Ave., North Tonawanda.

WEIGHT LOSS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly, support group dedicated to weight loss and maintenance, 6 to 7 p.m., Payne Avenue Christian Church, 350 Wheatfield St., North Tonawanda.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 12:30 p.m., Clearview Treatment Center, 66 Mead St., North Tonawanda.

RECREATION PROGRAM: For developmentally disabled children 3 to 10 years old and their siblings, 2 to 6 p.m., Niagara United Cerebral Palsy, 9812 Lockport Road, Town of Niagara; also, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

CRAFTS: Including ceramics, 9 a.m. Wheatfield Senior Citizens, 2800 Church Road, Wheatfield.

SUPPORT GROUP: Circle of Hope general bereavement group for any Niagara County resident grieving a loss of any nature; 5 p.m., Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport. Walk-ins welcome.

CHESS CLUB: From 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lockport Youth and Recreation Department, 201 Willow St., Lockport. All ages and skill levels welcome. Call 434-1972 for more information.

UNIFORM SALE: Nurses uniforms, scrub tops, pants and shoes for sale from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the auditorium of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 621 Tenth St. Sale continues from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Call 278-4470 for information.

MEETING: The Write Touch Writers Group meets at 7 p.m. in the Senior Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport, for a roundtable critiquing session. Refreshments served. Public is welcome. Please bring paper and pen. Call 439-4958 for more information.

STORY TIME: Continues for 2-year-olds through March 7, in the North Tonawanda Public Library, 505 Meadow Drive. Sessions are offered at 10:30 or 11:30 a.m. Children must be accompanied by an adults, and sibling are not allowed to attend. Registration required.

ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE: 7 p.m. in St. Paul's Methodist Church, 723 Seventh St., Niagara Falls.

Thursday

A.M. LOCKPORT TOASTMASTERS: 7 a.m., Best Western Lockport Inn, 515 S. Transit Road, Lockport.

SUPPORT GROUP: Lockport New Beginnings, for people recovering from alcohol or drug dependency, 7 p.m., the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.

AL-ANON: Help with dealing with someone else's alcohol problem; 7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ransomville.

FREE CLINIC: Sexually Transmitted Disease Clinic, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Trott Access Center, 1001 11th St., Niagara Falls. Use the Elmwood Street entrance.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m., Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave., Lockport; Big Book Study, Clearview Treatment Center, 66 Mead St., North Tonawanda.

TAKE-OUT PIEROGIES: Potato, cheese and sauerkraut pierogies available from 2 to 4 p.m. in Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 3920 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Take-out only. Pierogies also available from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday. Sale continues through April 12.

SELF-DEFENSE FOR WOMEN: Barker Community Education offers an introductory self-defense workshop for women from 7 to 9 p.m. in the cafetorium of Barker Central School, 1628 Quaker Road, Barker. Fee is $10. Wear comfortable clothing. Call 795-3201 to register or for more information.

CHICKEN AND BISCUIT LUNCHEON: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Masonic Temple, 1 Cottage St., Lockport. Cost is $5. Take-outs available. Elevator access. Call 433-6484 for more information.

WINTER PRESCHOOL STORY HOUR: Continues on Thursdays or Fridays through March 9 for 3- to 5-year-olds in the North Tonawanda Public Library, 505 Meadow Drive. Sessions on both days are available at 10:30 or 11:30 a.m. Registration is required.

Friday

FAMILY NIGHT: 6 to 9 p.m., Niagara Falls Family YMCA, 1317 Portage Road, Niagara Falls.

AL-ANON: Help with dealing with someone else's alcohol problem; 7:30 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Rainbow Boulevard and Second Street, Niagara Falls.

CARDS AND CRAFTS: 9 a.m., Wheatfield Senior Citizens Center, 2800 Church Road, Wheatfield.

CHINESE BASKET AUCTION: From 4 to 8 p.m. in Elks Lodge, 1805 Third Ave., Niagara Falls, (behind Prime Outlet Mall). Blue light specials and fish fries available. Sponsored by volunteers for Niagara Experience Players. No need to be present to win.

FISH FRY: From 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through April 13 in Pendleton Center United Methodist Church, 6864 Campbell Blvd., Pendleton. Cost is $7 for large fish or shrimp dinner, $6.50 for regular size fish or chicken tender dinner and $3.75 for child's dinner. Take-outs available by calling 625-8306.

MUSICAL THEATER: The Niagara Falls High School Drama Club presents "The Music Man" at 7:30 p.m. in the Niagara Falls High School Performing Arts Center, 4455 Porter Road, Niagara Falls. Tickets available at the door. Performance continues at 7:30 March 9 and 10.

Saturday

CHESS CLUB: For all ages, from 10 a.m. to noon in North Tonawanda Public Library, 505 Meadow Drive. Children 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Call 693-4132 for more information.

"JUST SAY NO" ACTIVITIES: From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Lockport Family YMCA, 19 East Ave., Lockport. Swimming, refreshments, educational program and $1 for games. Bring sneakers, swimsuit and towel. Call 434-8887 for more information.

DANCE: From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Lockport American Legion Post, 42 Niagara St., Lockport. Fee of $10 includes food, beer, prizes and Vietnam era music provided by Hank Nevins. Sponsored by Vietnam Veterans Chapter 268 to benefit scholarship program.

UPPER NIAGARA RIVER BIRD SEARCH: From 10 a.m. to noon at Beaver Island State Park, Grand Island. Meet at the Beaver Island Nature Center near the marina parking lot. No restrooms available. Cost is $1 per person for ages 6 and up. Preregistration required with the Regional Park Interpretive Office at 278-1728.

"LOOKING GLASS 2001": Interactive, educational conference for women, promoting personal fulfillment and growth from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holiday Inn Select, 300 Third St., Niagara Falls. Admission is $30, presale only. Sponsored by the Niagara Chapter of the American Business Women's Association. Call 895-2320 for tickets or more information.

SWIM-A-CROSS: Red Cross holds fund raiser from 9 a.m. to noon in Niagara Wheatfield High School, 2292 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. Students collect pledges per laps from sponsors. Prizes will be given to top money earners. Falcon Aquatics Swim Club will hold bake sale. Call 731-9439 or 731-9651 for more information.

MUSICAL THEATER: The Niagara Falls High School Drama Club presents "The Music Man" at 7:30 p.m. in the Niagara Falls High School Performing Arts Center, 4455 Porter Road, Niagara Falls. Tickets available at the door. Performance continues at 7:30 March 9 and 10.

TURKEY DINNER: From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Newfane United Methodist Church, 2699 Main St., Newfane. Cost is $6.50 for adults, $3 for children under 12 and free for children in high chairs. Take-out available. Handicapped accessible.

Next Sunday

POLAR BEAR DAY: Swim costume parade and polar bear queen crowning at 1:30 p.m. Swim for Sight in Lake Ontario and many land activities at 2 p.m. in Olcott. Sponsored by Olcott Lions Club. Call 778-5930 for more information.

CHINESE AUCTION: From 2 to 5 p.m. with drawings at 4:30 p.m. in the Eagles Hall, 6614 Lincoln Ave., Lockport. Admission is $2 and auction tickets are $3 for 25. Stoll Brothers Band performs. Food available. Sponsored by Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, with proceeds to benefit Lynette Hayden, cancer victim. Call 434-6859 or 438-5470 for more information.

FARMERS BREAKFAST: From 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Wendelville Fire Company hall, 7340 Campbell Blvd., Pendleton. Cost is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children under 12.

SUNDAY BRUNCH: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in South Wilson Volunteer Fire Company hall, 4194 Chestnut Road, Wilson. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 through 10 and free for children ages 4 and under. Brunches continue every Sunday through April 8.

MUSEUM HOURS: From 2 to 4 p.m., Sanborn Historical Society Museum, 2822 Niagara St., Sanborn.

