Herbert O. Gursslin, 87, who worked in the tool and die department at Harrison Radiator Division of General Motors Corp. for 30 years, died Thursday (Feb. 22, 2001) in Lockport Memorial Hospital.

Gursslin was born in Middleport. He had been a group leader in the tool and die department at Harrison, retiring in 1974. He previously had worked at Houdaille Industries in Buffalo.

He was a member of First English Lutheran Church, Lockport; Red Jacket Lodge 646, F&AM, Lockport; the United Auto Workers Retirees; and the Gasport Senior Center.

He enjoyed fishing, traveling and dancing.

Gursslin and his wife, the former Hazel Pechuman, had been married for 59 years.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Vaughn of Gasport; two sisters, Mary Hewett of Medina and Edith Werth of Lockport; and a grandson.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in First English Lutheran Church, 185 Locust St., Lockport. Burial will be Monday in Acacia Park Cemetery, Pendleton.

