THE RIGHT OF PRIVACY

Law enforcement officials have no right to arbitrarily invade the privacy and sanctity of people's homes just because they have high-tech devices that can let them. The U.S. Supreme Court has a chance to turn that principle into law. It should.

In a case just argued before the court, a Florence, Ore., man was arrested for growing marijuana in his home after a drug task force stopped in front of his house and scanned it with a thermal-imaging device one early morning. A thermal-imaging device is a camera-like device that depicts infrared radiation.

When the thermal scanner rested on Danny Lee Kyllo's home, it showed indications of excessive heat, the kind that would be generated by someone growing marijuana. Based on that scan, electricity records and an informant, investigators got a search warrant to enter Kyllo's home, where they found more than 100 marijuana plants growing under high-intensity lights.

Kyllo contends that his Fourth Amendment rights were violated because the officers did not obtain a search warrant to scan his house with the thermal imager. He pleaded guilty to a federal charge but reserved the right to appeal the search.

This case will help create new parameters defining legal limits on police searches. While we would prefer coming to the defense of a more admirable citizen, Kyllo is not the issue. The right of Americans to privacy in their own homes in a high-tech world is the issue.

If thermal imagery could detect what's going on inside a house, that would surely be an invasion of privacy, and reminiscent of George Orwell's "1984." Americans should expect to feel comfortable in their own homes, without the threat of someone outside looking in with the help of high-tech devices. If they can't, then this is not a free country.

There are other ways for law enforcement to conduct investigations without compromising privacy. The Fourth Amendment's ban on unreasonable searches should not be compromised simply because we now have better technology.