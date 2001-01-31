Mayor Anthony M. Masiello probably doesn't need all that much money to run for re-election this year.

With neither a Democrat nor a Republican yet emerging as an announced opponent, and possessing all the advantages of incumbency, Democrat Masiello enters this election year with the political stars, moons and planets very much aligned in his favor.

Still, more than 300 people contributed $1,000 each to join the mayor in the crowded downstairs lounge at Kleinhans Music Hall Wednesday evening, helping to forge an image of invincibility and inevitability that Masiello and his forces are working hard to create.

Because the Wednesday affair now leaves him with more than $1 million stashed in his campaign kitty, that image is fortified even more.

Masiello also raised serious campaign dollars in his two previous election efforts, hoping in his 1997 campaign that similar amounts would also scare off any potential opponents. But former Mayor James D. Griffin and Common Council President James W. Pitts jumped into that race in late May, forcing Masiello to spend just about all of his campaign funds.

"His political advisers are probably telling him, 'The more money you get, the more difficult it is for somebody to enter the race,' " said Barry Zeplowitz, a Buffalo Republican political consultant. " 'So get as much money as you can, and don't stop.' "

Mayoral aide Peter Cutler confirmed that assessment Wednesday evening. "It's always nice to have a healthy supply of money available," he said. "We're not taking anything for granted this year."

For this gathering, it seemed, the era of confrontation was over, and the politics of cooperation has come into full bloom.

"We had a few differences a couple years ago," said John J. Kaczorowski, president of the Buffalo AFL-CIO Council. "We went for Jim Pitts the last time around. But we had some conversations with the mayor, we sat down and talked, and we put our differences aside."

Democratic leaders on hand to give their support included county party Chairman G. Steven Pigeon, City Comptroller Anthony Nanula and Assemblyman Sam Hoyt, D-Buffalo.

"This mayor's about building coalitions with other levels of government," Hoyt said. Brian E. Keating, regional president for HSBC Bank, also praised Masiello's cooperative spirit.

"We think Tony's doing a good job," Keating said. "He's more dynamic now than ever. He wants to make it work."

The mayor, who has not yet announced his candidacy, said, "The old athlete in me says you always have to be prepared. We'll be prepared. I love what I do. I still have a lot of enthusiasm. Things are just starting to coalesce."

This year, only two potential opponents are even considering a race -- Council Member at Large Beverly Gray and East Side County Legislator Gregory B. Olma.