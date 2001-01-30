SCHOOL BOARD URGED TO HIRE MORE TEACHERS

The Dunkirk School Board, taking the first tentative steps toward crafting a 2001-02 budget, aired requests to hire more teachers during a workshop meeting Tuesday night.

John Warren, head of the elementary division, presented requests for Schools Three, Four, Five and Seven, all housing kindergarten through fifth grades.

Warren said more teachers are needed to reduce class sizes in the fourth grade -- considered a crucial year because of rigorous state testing requirements.

Board President Robert Barlette noted the district used grant money to hire three teachers to help pupils who need remedial work.

Warren also said the district needs another counselor to help children deemed at risk of failure. The district currently has two counselors and contracts for a half-time position through Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Board of Cooperative Educational Services.

Warren also suggested reading tutors at the third-grade level.

Other suggestions made by Warrren include instructional leaders to help teachers and design curriculum, an aide to supervise in-school suspension, a teaching assistant at School Five and making the library-media assistant job full time.

High School principal Richard Peterson said more teachers are needed to help meet Regents requirements, including additional laboratory classes. Teachers also are needed for remedial courses in English and mathematics, he said.

Superintendent Carl Militello said scheduling changes may be in the offing. He noted the current school schedule -- eight 40-minute periods per day -- offers limited flexibility.

He said he hopes to open a dialogue on the issue, which is contractual, with the Dunkirk Teachers Association.

He also suggested some students may need to attend high school for five years to meet Regents requirements.

Meanwhile, Thomas Boris, principal of the Middle School, said he needs an additional teacher for remedial classes.

Roberta Cornell, director of special education, requested two teacher aides, an aide for a disabled student and a bilingual speech therapist.

No final decision on the staffing requests is expected until the budget is complete.